Towson takes on Stony Brook after Timberlake's 24-point showing

Towson Tigers (9-6, 1-1 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (6-9, 2-0 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits the Stony Brook Seawolves after Nicolas Timberlake scored 24 points in Towson's 64-58 win over the Drexel Dragons.

The Seawolves are 4-1 on their home court. Stony Brook is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 1-1 in CAA play. Towson is 4-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Seawolves and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Clarke is averaging 7.5 points for the Seawolves. Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Timberlake is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Ryan Conway is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.