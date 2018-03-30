NCAA Women's Final Four: UConn vs. Notre Dame

UConn and Notre Dame met in the NCAA Women's Final Four on Friday, March 30, 2018, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Connecticut's Azura Stevens (23) grabs a rebound against Notre Dame's Kathryn Westbeld (33) during the first half in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma is seen on the sidelines during the first half against Notre Dame in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Notre Dame's Kathryn Westbeld, right puts up a shot against Connecticut's Azura Stevens during the first half in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw is seen on the sidelines during the first half against Connecticut in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Notre Dame's Jessica Shepard (23) looks to pass around Connecticut's Azura Stevens (23) during the first half in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Connecticut's Gabby Williams (15) goes to the basket past Notre Dame's Kathryn Westbeld during the first half in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw points during the first half against Connecticut in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant watches from the stands during the first half in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament game between Connecticut and Notre Dame, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson (33) heads to the basket as Notre Dame's Jackie Young watches during the first half in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale (24) makes a pass around Connecticut's Gabby Williams during the first half in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Connecticut's Gabby Williams (15) shoots as Notre Dame's Marina Mabrey defends during the first half in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Connecticut's Gabby Williams (15) shoots over Notre Dame's Jessica Shepard (23) during the first half in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale (24) shoots over Connecticut's Gabby Williams (15) during the first half in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Connecticut's Azura Stevens (23) shoots over Notre Dame's Kristina Nelson during the first half in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Connecticut's Napheesa Collier (24) shoots during the first half against Notre Dame in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Connecticut's Napheesa Collier (24) shoots against Notre Dame's Kathryn Westbeld during the first half in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Connecticut's Napheesa Collier, right, heads to the basket against Notre Dame's Jackie Young, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Notre Dame's Jessica Shepard (23) shoots over Connecticut's Kia Nurse (11) during the first half in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Connecticut's Crystal Dangerfield (5) heads to the basket around Notre Dame's Jackie Young during the first half in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Notre Dame's Jessica Shepard (23) shoots as Connecticut's Gabby Williams and Napheesa Collier (24) defend during the first half in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.