TAMPA, Fla. — They did it again.

For the second straight year, Notre Dame has clinched a trip to the championship basketball game of the women’s NCAA Tournament by beating rival Connecticut in the semifinals.

This time, the defending champions didn’t need a last-second shot. Instead, the Irish managed to beat back an inspired performance by the Huskies’ Katie Lou Samuelson to clinch an 81-76 win.

Notre Dame advances to Sunday’s championship game against Baylor, which defeated Oregon earlier Friday at Amalie Arena. The Irish will try to become the fourth school to win consecutive championships after Connecticut, Tennessee and Southern California.

The Irish outscored the Huskies, 29-22, in the final quarter. Arike Ogunbowale, the player who hit the last-minute shot for the win last year, also came up big late this year, scored 12 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter.

“They were better than us tonight,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “They were better than we were when the season started and they were better than us tonight.”

Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw was so thrilled with the victory that she did a dance at midcourt after the buzzer.

“That was an amazing second half,” she said. “Arike made some great plays. That’s what she does.”

Notre Dame has what many consider to be the most talented starting five in the game with all four seniors labeled as WNBA prospects and junior Jackie Young a possible prospect if she were to declare for the draft.

Connecticut doesn’t have a big-time superstar that has been the hallmark of so many great Huskies teams in the past. No Breanna Stewart. No Maya Moore. No Diana Taurasi.

They did have seniors Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier, who once again had their season end in the Final Four.

Samuelson had an inspired second-half, scoring 20 points after going scoreless in first half. Collier added 15 points and Christyn Williams had 19.

This was the 50th meeting between McGraw and Geno Auriemma. While it wouldn’t be fair to say that familiarity has bred contempt between the two coaches, it would be accurate to say they are far from close.

When Auriemma was beginning to build his program at UConn, Pat Summitt’s Tennessee team was his big rival. Now it is Notre Dame. One always got the feeling that even when feuding, there was an underlying affection between Auriemma and Summitt. But there seems to be a simmering tension between Auriemma and McGraw.

This was on display for all to see Thursday when McGraw was asked an awkward question about their relationship. In an earlier interview, Baylor coach Kim Mulkey declared that coaches at this level are all close friends, and some might even be married if they weren’t competitors. A reporter then asked McGraw how she thought that statement applied to her and Auriemma.

“I could see us being friends, but I could not see us being married,” McGraw said. “So the answer is no, if he’s proposing.”

Auriemma seemed a little annoyed that McGraw chose to use her media conference — the day before playing his team — to talk about how young women need women as coaches and role models, rather than men.

Said Auriemma: “There’s a lot of people out there advancing the game, advancing women.”