JuJu Watkins delivers late to propel No. 4 USC past Indiana 73-66 for 13th straight win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — JuJu Watkins scored 22 points and Rayah Marshall added 13 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 4 Southern California overcame an 11-point deficit and hold on for a 73-66 victory at Indiana on Sunday.

The Trojans (17-1, 7-0 Big Ten) won their 13th straight game. Watkins made sure of it with her late flourish — a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter to give the Trojans a 51-50 lead and seven points in a 12-0 fourth-quarter run.

Sydney Parrish led the Hoosiers with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Chloe Moore-McNeil score 13 points and Yarden Garzon had 10 points and nine rebounds as Indiana (12-6, 4-3) lost its second straight home game.

Southern Cal trailed 25-14 early in the second quarter, fought back to take a 38-32 halftime lead, extended the margin to nine in the third quarter and then needed Watkins to save them late.

Takeaways

USC: It took the Trojans time to warm up on a day temperatures hovered in the 30s and wind chills were in single digits. Once they did, the Trojans showed why they've been one of the nation's best teams all season.

Indiana: The scrappy Hoosiers showed their new conference member what Indiana basketball is supposed to look like. They played defense, forced turnovers and made life difficult for Watkins.

Key moment

Watkins struggled to find her groove most of the game, but the 3 at the end of the third quarter got her started. The last of her seven points during that 12-0 run gave Southern Cal a 63-55 lead with 4:27 to go.

Indiana guard Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) reacts as she makes contact with the defense of USC guard Kennedy Smith (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: AP/Doug McSchooler

Key stat

Indiana relies heavily on its 3-point shooting but was just 8 of 29 on a day when it was outscored 28-16 in the paint.

Up next

The Trojans continue their Midwestern swing Wednesday at Purdue. Indiana returns to action Friday at Oregon.