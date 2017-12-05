Jimmy V Classic: No. 4 Villanova vs. No. 12 Gonzaga

No. 4 Villanova beat No. 12 Gonzaga, 88-72, in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Villanova guard Jalen Brunson puts up a shot against Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie and center Jacob Larsen during the second half at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Villanova guard Mikal Bridges reacts after blocking a shot by Gonzaga during the second half at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Josh Perkins of the Gonzaga Bulldogs takes a shot against Omari Spellman of the Villanova Wildcats in the second half during their game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Villanova guard Jalen Brunson drives against Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. during the second half at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Villanova guard Mikal Bridges dunks the ball against Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie, left, and center Jacob Larsen during the second half at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Members of the Villanova Wildcats bench react to a defensive play by Mikal Bridges of the Villanova Wildcats against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half during their game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Villanova head coach Jay Wright shouts to players during the second half against Gonzaga at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Villanova forward Eric Paschall puts up a shot against Gonzaga center Jacob Larsen during the second half at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura drives against Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Johnathan Williams of the Gonzaga Bulldogs dunks the ball in the first half against the Villanova Wildcats during their game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura loses control of the ball while driving against Villanova forward Omari Spellman during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Villanova guard Mikal Bridges puts up a shot against Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie and guard Zach Norvell Jr. during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Johnathan Williams of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts after dunking the ball against Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree of the Villanova Wildcats in the first half during their game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Josh Perkins of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts in the first half against the Villanova Wildcats during their game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Rui Hachimura of the Gonzaga Bulldogs loses the ball in the first half against Eric Paschall of the Villanova Wildcats during their game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Donte DiVincenzo of the Villanova Wildcats reacts in the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during their game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Donte DiVincenzo and Mikal Bridges of the Villanova Wildcats react in the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during their game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Gonzaga forward Johnathan Williams puts up a shot against Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Villanova guard Mikal Bridges puts up a shot against Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Villanova guard Phil Booth dunks the ball against Gonzaga during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins puts up a shot against Villanova forward Omari Spellman and guard Mikal Bridges during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins passes the ball against Villanova guard Phil Booth during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Donte DiVincenzo, Jalen Brunson of the Villanova Wildcats and other members of the team bench react in the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during their game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Josh Perkins of the Gonzaga Bulldogs takes a shot in the first half against the Villanova Wildcats during their game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.