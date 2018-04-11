TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
51° Good Morning
SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Villanova guard Jalen Brunson declares for NBA draft

Jalen Brunson of the Villanova Wildcats celebrates after

Jalen Brunson of the Villanova Wildcats celebrates after his team defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 2018 NCAA Tournament East Regional at TD Garden on March 25, 2018 in Boston. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

By The Associated Press
Print

VILLANOVA, Pa. - Jalen Brunson, The Associated Press men's college basketball player of the year, has declared for the NBA draft after winning two national titles at Villanova.

The star guard will forego his final season after helping lead the Wildcats to their second national championship in three years. Brunson averaged 18.9 points and 4.6 assists per game in 40 games for the Wildcats this season.

"Jalen has left an indelible mark on our university and our basketball program," Villanova coach Jay Wright said in a statement. "He is both the consummate Villanova basketball player and Villanova student-athlete, a leader on and off the court. We're proud of the man he has become. This is an intelligent decision and I have every confidence in his ability to succeed at the professional level."

Mikal Bridges, who averaged 17.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats, made the same decision on Monday.

Associated
By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Mets shortstop Amed Rosario and outfielder Michael Conforto Inside the numbers of the Mets’ hot start
Christian Vazquez of the Boston Red Sox tries Yanks, Red Sox brawl in Beantown
Jeff Hornacek of the Knicks looks on against Knicks fire head coach Hornacek after two seasons
Must C Comeback: Mets rally for eighth straight Highlights: Mets rally for 8th straight win
Clippers head coach Doc Rivers shouts to his Five potential Knicks coaching candidates
Head coach Jeff Hornacek of the Knicks reacts Five Knicks questions heading into the offseason