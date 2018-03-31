NCAA Tournament Final Four: Villanova vs. Kansas
Villanova and Kansas met in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
MORE PHOTOS
Final Four: Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan NCAA Women's Final Four: UConn vs. Notre Dame Sister Jean's March Madness journey NCAA Tournament: Duke vs. Syracuse Memorable 1-16 games in the NCAA Tournament NCAA First Four: Syracuse vs. Arizona State NCAA First Four: LIU Brooklyn vs. Radford 15-2 upsets in the NCAA Tournament Big East Tournament quarterfinals: St. John's vs. Xavier Big East Tournament: St. John's vs. Georgetown Big East Tournament: Favorite alumni memories Big Ten tournament final: Michigan vs. Purdue Nassau CC vs. Suffolk CCC St. John's vs. Butler Hofstra vs. Towson St. John's vs. Seton Hall St. John's vs. Villanova St. John's vs. Duke
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.