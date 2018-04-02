SAN ANTONIO — With a style that echoed and a performance that spoke for itself, Villanova fastened its hold on college basketball by winning its second national championship in three years.

The Wildcats built on their title from 2016 but did it in a different way with new roles and a standout new cast member, beating Michigan, 79-62, in the NCAA Tournament final at the Alamodome Monday night.

It was a doubly proud achievement for the relatively small Philadelphia school to win again and there was no doubt a carryover of confidence. The feeling was carried by Donte DiVincenzo, who had missed the previous title run because of a broken foot. He saved Villanova with 18 points in 18 minutes in the first half, then again with a pair of long three-pointers after Michigan had cut the deficit to 12 in the second half.

All told, he scored a game-high and career-high 31 points as the Big East team completed a dominant run through March Madness, never having won by fewer than 12 points. It cemented Jay Wright’s status as one of the premier coaches in the game.

Josh Hart, the star of the 2016 team was there, but only at courtside as a spectator on a night off from the Lakers. This was a different team that produced the same result.

Both sides recognized how much it meant to be part of something larger than this season. As Michigan’s Moritz Wagner had said on the eve of the game, “Any time you commit to a program like Michigan, I think you commit to an opportunity to come to a championship game. The culture here is a winning culture. The people who work in this program expect the best of themselves every day.”

Wolverine players also recognize the value on focusing on every day, something that is hammered home by John Beilein, who has been coaching for 40 years and entered the game with 799 wins (counting junior college and Divisions II and III before 26 years in Division I). “You just do everything you can to be the best coach, the best mentor, the best teacher, the best husband, the grandfather, the father, every day. And that’s all I want to be,” Beilein had said Sunday when he was asked what a title would mean for his legacy.

Villanova’s players also have a keen sense of their history, of how Rollie Massimino coached the Wildcats to a wildly unexpected final victory over Georgetown in 1985 and how most of the current team members won one themselves two years ago. They acknowledge how those championships intersect, remembering how the late Massimino sat behind the bench for the 2016 final and — during the height of the tension — nudged coach Jay Wright, his former assistant, about fixing his pocket handkerchief.

But they also know that this isn’t 2016. This is distinct. “It’s a different run. If you’re a leader it’s totally different from being a young guy,” said Phil Booth, a standout off the bench against North Carolina two years ago and a redshirt junior starter this time.

No one could identify the distinctions better than the redshirt sophomore DiVincenzo. All he could do two years ago was watch, having broken a bone in his foot that December. So this was his first national championship game. He could not have been better.

With the Wildcats being hectored on the perimeter by Michigan’s active defense, and repeatedly missing on their signature three-point shots, DiVincenzo took the entire game into his hands. Reprising a similar first-half burst he had against Alabama in the second round, he made 3 of 4 three-pointers (as opposed to the rest of the team’s 1-for-9) and totaled 18 points in his 18 minutes before intermission.

He added a block from behind during a defensive stand that held Michigan scoreless for the final 3:34 of the half and helped Villanova take a 37-28 lead into the locker room. Less than two minutes into the second half, Eric Paschall — who sat out the 2016 season as a transfer from Fordham — made a three-pointer and a reverse layup to make the score 44-30 and put Michigan in a difficult position.

About 40 minutes later, Villanova was in position to reflect on its expanded legacy. But it wasn’t ready for that yet. As Booth said, “You can’t think about 50 years from now, talking to my grandkids. I can’t think about that.”

This one spoke for itself.