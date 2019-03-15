Villanova has won two of the past three national championships. So if a team is planning to take them out in a postseason game, it has to make sure to take the Wildcats’ last breath. Xavier came close in Friday’s semifinals, but couldn’t quite pull it off..

The Musketeers had won seven of eight entering the game and beat Villanova down with its interior play and the voluminous scoring of Paul Scruggs for most of the contest. They led by seven with less than five minutes to play. And that’s when top-seeded and 25th-ranked Villanova found a way to get away.

Jermaine Samuels made a pair of three-pointers to ignite the sellout crowd and Eric Paschall tipped in a Phil Booth miss with seven seconds on the clock to tie the game and force overtime. Booth and Paschall, the two senior leaders, each scored five in the extra period and ’Nova prevailed, 71-67, before 19,812 at the Garden.

The Wildcats lost four starters from the 2018 national champions but did not lose the late-game poise with the return of Booth — who was also on the 2016 champion — and Paschall. “Just leadership from two great seniors, who have done it their whole careers, their whole lives,” Wildcats coach Jay Wright said. “We're just really lucky to have these two.”

“We’ve been in close games throughout the season,” Booth said. “We stay together.”

Villanova (24-9) advances to the Big East championship game for the 10th time, and fifth time in a row; Syracuse last made five straight finals in 1986-90. The Wildcats will be seeking their fifth title and fourth in five years in Saturday’s 6:35 p.m. final when they meet the winner of Friday's late semifinal between second-seeded and 23rd-ranked Marquette and third-seeded Seton Hall.

Booth had 28 points and five assists, Samuels had 17 points, including four threes and Paschall had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats. For Xavier (18-15), Scruggs set a school record for tournament scoring with 28 points and 6-11 Zach Hankins had 18 points and three blocked shots.

Wright said that with the ’Nova offense stifled, “we just put it in Phil's hands and told him to just make decisions.” Booth was driving late for the tie down the right side of the lane when his shot came off.

“The bench was yelling at me ‘offensive glass,’ ” Paschall said. “I saw Booth drive. I was on the weak side ... and the ball was there.”

“Those are two tremendous seniors,” Xavier coach Travis Steele said. “It starts with their leadership. You can tell on the floor — they’re winners.”

Xavier got a Hankins jumper on the opening possession of OT. Villanova responded with Booth scoring on a drive and drawing a foul. He missed the free throw, but the Wildcats got two offensive rebounds to extend the possession and ended it with Paschall draining a three-pointer from the wing for a 63-60 edge, their first lead since 15-12.

Scruggs made the first of two free throws with four seconds left. He intentionally missed the second, Paschall rebounded it and was fouled. He sank both free throws with 3.1 seconds remaining to ice the win.