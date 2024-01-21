SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Kymora Johnson scores 35, leads Virginia's big finish in 91-87 upset of No. 15 Florida State women

By The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Kymora Johnson scored a career-high 35 points with seven rebounds and six assists, leading Virginia to a 91-87 upset of No. 15 Florida State on Sunday.

Johnson, a freshman averaging 12.2 points per game, made 14 of 20 shots with 3 of 7 from 3-point range and went 4 for 5 from the free-throw line as Virginia picked up its first ACC win of the season.

After falling behind 56-48 in the third quarter, Virginia outscored Florida State 17-9 to finish the period and 26-22 in the fourth. Johnson led the rally with 19 of those final 43 points for the Cavaliers.

Florida State led 43-39 at halftime, but the Cavaliers scored the first seven points of the third quarter with Johnson’s 3-pointer giving them a 46-43 lead one minute into the period. Although Ta’Niya Latson scored eight points to help Florida State go ahead 56-48, Virginia battled back and the score was tied heading to the fourth.

A jumper by Johnson gave Virginia the lead 67-66 early in the fourth quarter. Another jumper by Johnson gave the Cavaliers an 84-76 lead with 2:53 remaining. Florida State made a series of 5 free throws in 6 attempts to get within 85-83 with 39 seconds left, but Johnson hit a big jumper for a four-point lead, then finished off the win with four consecutive free throws.

Camryn Taylor had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Virginia (9-9, 1-6 ACC). Olivia McGhee scored 12 points, London Clarkson 10 and Jillian Brown 10.

Ta'Niya Latson scored 22 and had six assists for Florida State (14-6, 5-3). Makayla Thompson had 21 points with seven rebounds, O'Mariah Gordon scored 17 and Sara Bejedi had 10 points.

Virginia outscored the Seminoles 11-1 in the first 2 1/2 minutes, shot 53% in the first quarter and led 27-22. The Cavaliers led 35-32 with under six minutes to go before halftime. The Seminoles tied it at 35 on a 3-pointer by Brianna Turnage. A layup by Sakyia White gave them their first lead.

Florida State did not commit a turnover in the first half and had two in the third quarter. FSU finished with a total of three turnovers.

Both teams play again on Thursday when Florida State plays at Duke and Virginia hosts Pittsburgh.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME