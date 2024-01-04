McKneely, Dunn power Virginia to 77-53 victory over Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Isaac McKneely scored 18 points, Ryan Dunn had a double-double and Virginia defeated Louisville 77-53 on Wednesday night.

Dunn had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and McKneely made 4 of 7 3-pointers and shot 7-for-11 overall. Taine Murray had 12 points off the bench and Reece Beekman added 11 points and eight assists for the Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) as they bounced back from a loss to Notre Dame last Saturday.

The Cavaliers used an 11-2 run late in the first half to build a 37-22 halftime lead. Dunn had six points and Beekman five in the outburst.

The Cardinals scored the first four points of the second half to get within 37-26 but the 11-point deficit was as close as they would get.

Jacob Groves hit a 3-pointer and McKneely hit a jumper and a 3-pointer to put the Cavaliers up by 24 with about 6 minutes remaining. The lead reached 24 again when Blake Buchanan hit a layup with 27 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Curtis Williams scored 14 points and Mike James had 11 for the Cardinals (5-8, 0-2).

Virginia plays at North Carolina State on Saturday when Louisville is at home against Pittsburgh.

