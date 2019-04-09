MINNEAPOLIS — One embarrassing moment is not the end of the world. For Virginia, it was just the start. It launched the Cavaliers on a trajectory from the lowest point they could imagine to reach the highest that they could dream.

Completing a rally from unsavory history last March, Virginia had its One Shining Moment, winning a classic national championship game, 85-77, over Texas Tech in overtime Monday night. That capped a massive rebound from having been the first No. 1 seed ever to lose to a No. 16 seed last year, an event that strengthened its resolve.

“They’ll make a 30 For 30 on us someday,” junior guard Kyle Guy said, referring to the series about unforgettable sports stories. This time, Guy was 8-for-15 from the floor to score 24 points.

De’Andre Hunter, who was heartsick over having missed the historic game last season with an injury, responded when his team needed him most this year. He had a game-high 27 points, including the shot that forced overtime and a three-pointer with less than two minutes remaining in the extra period to put Virginia ahead by two, ultimately sending the Cavaliers to the first basketball championship in school history.

Virginia carried deep scars for a whole year after one embarrassing moment. The Cavaliers have been reminded daily about last March and how they became the first No. 1 seed (first overall, no less) to be eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by a No. 16 seed (UMBC). Some of the reminders were less than gentle.

“Sometimes people don’t remember that they’re dealing with 19- and 20-year-olds,” said Kyle Guy, who made three free throws with 0.6 seconds left against Auburn Saturday to turn a two-point deficit into a one-point win.

His coach, Tony Bennett, said of the sting from last year, “In a way, it’s a painful gift. It did draw us nearer to each other as a team. I think it helped us as coaches. I think it helped the players on the court and helped us in other areas.”

Anyone who followed college basketball got caught up in Virginia’s rebound this season, marked by last-gasp victories in the Elite Eight and Final Four. “From the heartbreak of last year to be playing in the national championship Monday night, it’s a story you pull for,” Beard said.

Guy said, “I think all of my life has led to this. I know that this year there was a belief. I knew it as soon as that buzzer sounded last year, that we were going to do something special this year.” Teammate Braxton Key, who made a key block, dunk and two big free throws at the end Monday, added, “Honestly, when we were working out all summer, everyone was saying that they had a fire in their eye because of how last season ended. Just seeing how everyone was working, they were going to the gym two, three times a day. They were wearing me out.”

It was no secret in the final that each side’s defense was primed to wear out the opposition. Virginia succeeded first, holding Texas Tech without a basket for nearly eight minutes after the opening tap. The Red Raiders came back on outside shooting from Brandone Francis and Davide Moretti.

Francis led Texas Tech with 17 points, Jarrett Culver and Moretti each had 15.

Virginia expanded on its three-point halftime lead. Hunter, likely the Cavaliers’ top pro prospect, bounced back after having missed his first seven shots of the game. His two three-pointers in the middle of the second half put his team up 50-41. But that did not last. With 3:28 left in the half, Norense Odiase completed a three-point play to tie it at 59, setting up a frantic finish. Hunter’s three-pointer with 13.9 seconds left sent it to overtime.

“We’ve been like this the entire year. It’s been crazy,” Hunter said. “Every game has been like something we would watch on TV as a kid. To be a part of it is just a crazy feeling.”

And a feeling they will remember much longer than the one they had last year.