SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 15 Louisville women use balanced attack to throttle Wake Forest 83-62

By The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Olivia Cochran and reserve Jayda Curry each scored 12 points and Louisville had 10 players enter the scoring column and the 15th-ranked Cardinals beat Wake Forest 83-62 on Sunday.

Sydney Taylor scored 11 points and Nyla Harris, Kiki Jefferson and reserve Merissa Russell scored 10 each for Louisville which shot 31 for 56 (55.4%) including 7 for 11 (63.6%) from 3-point range and 14 for 20 (70%) from the foul line.

Raegyn Conley and Elise Williams led the Demon Deacons with 11 points each.

The Cardinals (15-2, 4-0) are the lone unbeaten team in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville is perfect at home this season at 9-0.

Louisville led 18-10 when Curry made a jump shot with 2:46 remaining in the first quarter. The Demon Deacons went on a 9-2 run to close the quarter highlighted by Kate Deeble's 3-pointer as time expired to reduce Wake Forest's deficit to 20-19.

The Cardinals gradually seized momentum as they ramped up their defense and forced Wake Forest into difficult shot attempts. Louisville outscored Wake Forest 26-8 in the second quarter as the Demon Deacons went 3-for-11 shooting and missed all four attempts from 3.

The Cardinals meanwhile shot 9 for 16, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the foul line and led 46-27 at halftime.

Louisville gradually expanded the lead throughout the third and closed the quarter up 25 when Curry came up with a steal of Kaia Harrison as she was double-teamed near half court. With time expiring, Curry took a dribble and launched the ball on the run and banked it in for a 66-41 lead.

Wake Forest (4-13, 0-5) travels to Boston College on Thursday. Louisville travels to Clemson on Thursday.

__ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME