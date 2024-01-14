No. 15 Louisville women use balanced attack to throttle Wake Forest 83-62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Olivia Cochran and reserve Jayda Curry each scored 12 points and Louisville had 10 players enter the scoring column and the 15th-ranked Cardinals beat Wake Forest 83-62 on Sunday.

Sydney Taylor scored 11 points and Nyla Harris, Kiki Jefferson and reserve Merissa Russell scored 10 each for Louisville which shot 31 for 56 (55.4%) including 7 for 11 (63.6%) from 3-point range and 14 for 20 (70%) from the foul line.

Raegyn Conley and Elise Williams led the Demon Deacons with 11 points each.

The Cardinals (15-2, 4-0) are the lone unbeaten team in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville is perfect at home this season at 9-0.

Louisville led 18-10 when Curry made a jump shot with 2:46 remaining in the first quarter. The Demon Deacons went on a 9-2 run to close the quarter highlighted by Kate Deeble's 3-pointer as time expired to reduce Wake Forest's deficit to 20-19.

The Cardinals gradually seized momentum as they ramped up their defense and forced Wake Forest into difficult shot attempts. Louisville outscored Wake Forest 26-8 in the second quarter as the Demon Deacons went 3-for-11 shooting and missed all four attempts from 3.

The Cardinals meanwhile shot 9 for 16, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the foul line and led 46-27 at halftime.

Louisville gradually expanded the lead throughout the third and closed the quarter up 25 when Curry came up with a steal of Kaia Harrison as she was double-teamed near half court. With time expiring, Curry took a dribble and launched the ball on the run and banked it in for a 66-41 lead.

Wake Forest (4-13, 0-5) travels to Boston College on Thursday. Louisville travels to Clemson on Thursday.

