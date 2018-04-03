TODAY'S PAPER
What it looks like to lose the NCAA championship game

Villanova defeated Michigan, 79-62, in the NCAA national championship game Monday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Here's what that looked like for the Wolverines and their fans.

Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) watches as Michigan's Moritz
Photo Credit: AP / Charlie Neibergall

Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) watches as Michigan's Moritz Wagner (13) leaves the game during the second half in the championship game of the Final Four on Monday in San Antonio.

Michigan's Jordan Poole reacts from the bench late
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez

Michigan's Jordan Poole reacts from the bench late in the second half against Villanova during the Final Four national championship game at the Alamodome on Monday in San Antonio.

Players on the Michigan bench watch during the
Photo Credit: AP / Eric Gay

Players on the Michigan bench watch during the second half in the championship game of the Final Four against Villanova on Monday in San Antonio.

Michigan's Zavier Simpson reacts late in the second
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez

Michigan's Zavier Simpson reacts late in the second half during his teams loss to Villanova in the Final Four national championship game at the Alamodome on Monday in San Antonio.

Michigan's Isaiah Livers reacts after losing to Villanova
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington

Michigan's Isaiah Livers reacts after losing to Villanova in the Final Four national championship game at the Alamodome on Monday in San Antonio.

Michigan's Ibi Watson (23) and Isaiah Livers (4)
Photo Credit: AP / David J. Phillip

Michigan's Ibi Watson (23) and Isaiah Livers (4) walk off the court after the championship game of the Final Four against Villanova on Monday in San Antonio.

Michigan's Charles Matthews reacts on the bench late
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez

Michigan's Charles Matthews reacts on the bench late in the second half against Villanova during the Final Four national championship game at the Alamodome on Monday in San Antonio.

Players on the Michigan bench watch during the
Photo Credit: AP / Brynn Anderson

Players on the Michigan bench watch during the second half in the championship game of the Final Four against Villanova on Monday in San Antonio.

Michigan's Jordan Poole cries in the locker room
Photo Credit: AP / Eric Gay

Michigan's Jordan Poole cries in the locker room after the championship game of the Final Four against Villanova on Monday in San Antonio.

Michigan head coach John Beilein hugs Moritz Wagner
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez

Michigan head coach John Beilein hugs Moritz Wagner as he comes off the court late in the second half against Villanova during the Final Four national championship game at the Alamodome on Monday in San Antonio.

