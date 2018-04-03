What it looks like to lose the NCAA championship game

Villanova defeated Michigan, 79-62, in the NCAA national championship game Monday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Here's what that looked like for the Wolverines and their fans.

Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) watches as Michigan's Moritz Wagner (13) leaves the game during the second half in the championship game of the Final Four on Monday in San Antonio.

Michigan's Jordan Poole reacts from the bench late in the second half against Villanova during the Final Four national championship game at the Alamodome on Monday in San Antonio.

Players on the Michigan bench watch during the second half in the championship game of the Final Four against Villanova on Monday in San Antonio.

Michigan's Zavier Simpson reacts late in the second half during his teams loss to Villanova in the Final Four national championship game at the Alamodome on Monday in San Antonio.

Michigan's Isaiah Livers reacts after losing to Villanova in the Final Four national championship game at the Alamodome on Monday in San Antonio.

Michigan's Ibi Watson (23) and Isaiah Livers (4) walk off the court after the championship game of the Final Four against Villanova on Monday in San Antonio.

Michigan's Charles Matthews reacts on the bench late in the second half against Villanova during the Final Four national championship game at the Alamodome on Monday in San Antonio.

Michigan's Jordan Poole cries in the locker room after the championship game of the Final Four against Villanova on Monday in San Antonio.