WASHINGTON — No. 1 is not done.

Duke, the top seed in the NCAA Tournament, endured an intense back-and-forth game with fellow Atlantic Coast Conference team Virginia Tech, combining its inside strength advantage with timely shooting to reach the Elite Eight, 75-73. It was the second consecutive last-gasp victory for the Blue Devils, who got by Central Florida in a similar squeaker last Sunday.

Virginia Tech’s spirited effort had the Hokies down only two and having possession with 5.8 seconds, left but Ty Outlaw missed a three-point attempt. Their one last try with 1.1 seconds left, a lob to Ahmed Hill, failed. So, Tech could not end the college career of presumed one-and-done star Zion Williamson and fellow star freshman RJ Barrett.

Williamson, who wears uniform No. 1, scored 23 points, Barrett had 18 and their teammate and fellow freshman Tre Jones scored 22 to lead the Blue Devils, who will play Michigan State Sunday.

"I love these guys," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said of his freshmen. "We beat a heck of a team."

Virginia Tech, the No. 4 seed in the East region, did not view this game the way many people did. That is to say the Hokies did not see it as a longshot vs. heavily favored No. 1 overall seed. They viewed it as a matchup between rivals.

Nor did they believe, as many observers did, that their victory at home over Duke last month merited an asterisk because Williamson was out with a knee injury. Virginia Tech knew that it also played without one of its best players, senior guard Justin Robinson.

“I don’t know if anyone said it, but in three out of my four years here at Virginia Tech, we’ve beaten Duke,” Robinson, fully healthy, said on Thursday. “So, I don’t think we’re [overly] excited for the moment. I think it’s just another game for us. I think we’re going to be ready for whatever is going to come.”

The Hokies came out without a trace of hesitancy and led by four at halftime. Duke came out aggressively after the break and built an eight-point lead in the first 10 minutes. Neither side was surprised by the intensity, having prepared for this matchup the best way they knew how: with a full Atlantic Coast Conference schedule.

There remained a shot of having half of the Final Four come from the ACC (Virginia and the winner of this game reaching the Elite Eight). Duke’s said, “Seeing another ACC team this late in the tournament isn't a surprise to me. I felt like that would happen with how strong the conference is.”