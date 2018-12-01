TODAY'S PAPER
Big 12 championship game: Oklahoma vs. Texas

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Oklahoma and Texas meet in the 2018 Big 12 championship came on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ronald Martinez

Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates his touchdown run against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns throws
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ronald Martinez

Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns throws against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Arlington, Texas

Kyler Murray #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners is
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ronald Martinez

Kyler Murray #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners is tackled by Jerrod Heard #13 of the Texas Longhorns in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Kyler Murray #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners is
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ronald Martinez

Kyler Murray #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners is tackled by Jerrod Heard #13 of the Texas Longhorns in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Trey Sermon #4 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ronald Martinez

Trey Sermon #4 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs the ball against the Texas Longhorns in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws a pass
Photo Credit: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws a pass against Oklahoma during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) gets past Oklahoma
Photo Credit: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) gets past Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown (6) on a touchdown run during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.

Texas defensive back Kris Boyd (2) breaks up
Photo Credit: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

Texas defensive back Kris Boyd (2) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.

Texas defensive back Kris Boyd grabs the facemask
Photo Credit: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

Texas defensive back Kris Boyd grabs the facemask of Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) celebrates after scoring
Photo Credit: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) celebrates after scoring on a touchdown run as Devin Duvernay (6) and Elijah Rodriguez (72) look on during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against Oklahoma on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass
Photo Credit: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass as Texas linebacker Anthony Wheeler (45) applies pressure during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.

Texas fans head to a tailgate party before
Photo Credit: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

Texas fans head to a tailgate party before the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against Oklahoma on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.

