Ewers, Texas, produce high drama, but come up just short in Sugar Bowl CFP semifinal

NEW ORLEANS — Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns were one 13-yard completion away from pulling off a stunning, game-winning drive in their College Football Playoff semifinal against Washington in the Sugar Bowl on Monday night.

Taking possession of the ball, down 37-31, with just 45 seconds left, Ewers marched the third-seeded Longhorns from their own 31 to the Washington 12 in 30 seconds, highlighted by 41-yard completion to Jordan Whittington and a 16-yarder to Jaydon Blue.

That gave Texas four quick plays to try to get into the end zone against a Washington defense that looked to be reeling with the game on the line.

A swing pass to Blue lost a yard before he got out of bounds. Then came three straight attempts to the end zone — two intended for Adonai Mitchell, who was playing in his fifth CFP and had touchdown catches in all five.

The second-seeded Huskies completed their narrow escape when the last of those passes sailed too far toward the sideline for Mitchell to come down with it in bound.

There were no flags, and the players in purple jerseys streamed triumphantly onto the field.

Ewers hadn't committed to returning for another season before he took the field in the Sugar Bowl, raising the specter of whether it might be his final game as a Longhorn with backup Arch Manning awaiting his chance to take over.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) carries the ball during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Washington, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. Credit: AP/Sara Diggins

Regardless, Ewers' performance was a memorable one. He completed 24 of 43 passes for 318 yards and a touchdown without a turnover, and he nearly led the Longhorns back from a two score deficit in the final minutes.