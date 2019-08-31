No. 2 Alabama vs. Duke

No. 2 Alabama defeated Duke, 42-3, in a non-conference college football matchup on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Alabama tight end Miller Forristall (87) celebrates with Major Tennison (88) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Atlanta.

Alabama defensive backs Jared Mayden (21) and Patrick Surtain II (2) break up a pass intended for Duke wide receiver Jalon Calhoun (5) during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Atlanta.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Atlanta.

Terrell Lewis #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide sacks Quentin Harris #18 of the Duke Blue Devils in the first half with Anfernee Jennings #33 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide pulls in this reception against Michael Carter II #26 of the Duke Blue Devils in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the Duke Blue Devils in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jalon Calhoun #5 of the Duke Blue Devils has this touchdown reception broken up by Patrick Surtain II #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

A cameraman falls as Alabama head coach Nick Saban leads his team onto the field to warm before an NCAA college football game against Duke Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Atlanta.

Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to facing the Duke Blue Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach David Cutcliffe of the Duke Blue Devils enjoy a laugh during pregame warmups at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.