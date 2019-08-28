TODAY'S PAPER
Alabama LB Dylan Moses out indefinitely with knee injury

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban reacts after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson in Santa Clara, Calif. For the first time, the defending national champion Clemson Tigers are No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. The Crimson Tide, coming off a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship, is No. 2. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama middle linebacker Dylan Moses has sustained a knee injury that requires surgery.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday Moses was injured in Tuesday's practice and is "out for an indefinite period of time." Saban says the loss is "certainly a character check for our team."

Moses was likely the second-ranked Crimson Tide's top defender after the loss of a number of standouts to the NFL, including inside linebacker Mack Wilson. Alabama opens the season Saturday against Duke in Atlanta.

Moses was a finalist last season for the Butkus Award given to the nation's top linebacker. He led the team with 86 tackles.

The Tide had already another projected starter at inside linebacker, Joshua McMillon, to a preseason knee injury. That left freshman Christian Harris topping the depth chart going into the season at an already thin position.

By The Associated Press

