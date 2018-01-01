Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Clemson

Alabama takes on Clemson in the 2018 Sugar Bowl on Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley (3) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) passes to wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (21) in the first half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Alabama for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Tony Brown #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide breaks up a pass intended for Tee Higgins #5 of the Clemson Tigers in the first half of the AllState Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 1, 2018 in New Orleans.

Clemson running back Tavien Feaster (28) carries in the first half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Alabama for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) throws a touchdown pass in the first half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Calvin Ridley #3 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates a reception for a touchdown with teammates in the first quarter of the AllState Sugar Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 1, 2018 in New Orleans.

Clemson returner back Travis Etienne (9) is hit by Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) on the opening kickoff in the first half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (99) gestures after a stop in the first half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talk before the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Alabama defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (49) celebrates a defensive stop in the first half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney lines up with his team before the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Alabama for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Members of the Alabama marching band cheer with signs before the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Clemson cheerleaders perform before the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Alabama for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.