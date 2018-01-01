TODAY'S PAPER
Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Clemson

Alabama takes on Clemson in the 2018 Sugar Bowl on Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley (3) celebrates his
Photo Credit: AP/Rusty Costanza

Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley (3) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) passes to wide
Photo Credit: AP/Butch Dill

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) passes to wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (21) in the first half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Alabama for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Tony Brown #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Tom Pennington

Tony Brown #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide breaks up a pass intended for Tee Higgins #5 of the Clemson Tigers in the first half of the AllState Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 1, 2018 in New Orleans.

Clemson running back Tavien Feaster (28) carries in
Photo Credit: AP/Butch Dill

Clemson running back Tavien Feaster (28) carries in the first half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Alabama for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) throws a touchdown
Photo Credit: AP/Rusty Costanza

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) throws a touchdown pass in the first half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Calvin Ridley #3 of the Alabama Crimson Tide
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Sean Gardner

Calvin Ridley #3 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates a reception for a touchdown with teammates in the first quarter of the AllState Sugar Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 1, 2018 in New Orleans.

Clemson returner back Travis Etienne (9) is hit
Photo Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Clemson returner back Travis Etienne (9) is hit by Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) on the opening kickoff in the first half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (99) gestures after
Photo Credit: AP/Butch Dill

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (99) gestures after a stop in the first half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, and Clemson
Photo Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talk before the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Alabama defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (49) celebrates a
Photo Credit: AP/Butch Dill

Alabama defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (49) celebrates a defensive stop in the first half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney lines up with
Photo Credit: AP/Rusty Costanza

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney lines up with his team before the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Alabama for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Members of the Alabama marching band cheer with
Photo Credit: AP/Butch Dill

Members of the Alabama marching band cheer with signs before the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Clemson cheerleaders perform before the Sugar Bowl semi-final
Photo Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Clemson cheerleaders perform before the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Alabama for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) leaps in
Photo Credit: AP/Butch Dill

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) leaps in loan for a pass at the goal line as Clemson cornerback Mark Fields (2) breaks up the throw in the first half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

