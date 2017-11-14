Alabama is the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, with Clemson up to No. 2 and Miami and Oklahoma joining the top four for the first time.

Wisconsin was fifth and Auburn was up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday night.

The Crimson Tide (10-0) had been second behind Georgia in the first two selection committee rankings, but the Bulldogs (9-1) and previously No. 3 Notre Dame (8-2) were beaten last weekend, opening up the top for changes.

Clemson (9-1) moved up from No. 4 and unbeaten Miami (9-0) jumped from seventh to third, giving the Atlantic Coast Conference two of the top four teams. Oklahoma (9-1) moved up one spot.

Unbeaten Wisconsin (10-0) moved up from eighth and is the highest-ranked Big Ten team. Auburn (8-1) is the highest-ranked team with two losses.

Georgia is seventh and Notre Dame is eighth.

Ohio State (8-2) and Penn State (8-2) are Nos. 9 and 10, respectively.

Only one other team is undefeated in FBS, Central Florida (9-0), which is ranked No. 15.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In The Associated Press poll this week, the top seven spots are almost identical, but with Miami No. 2, Oklahoma No. 3 and Clemson No. 4.

The final CFP rankings are to be released Dec. 3.

The semifinal games are scheduled Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and the Superdome in New Orleans.

The championship game is Jan. 8 in Atlanta.