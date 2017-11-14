This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 42° Good Evening
Overcast 42° Good Evening
SportsCollegeCollege Football

Alabama to No. 1 in College Football Playoff rankings, then Clemson, Miami, Oklahoma

Wisconsin was fifth and Auburn was up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday.

Alabama offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman and wide receiver DeVonta

Alabama offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman and wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrate during a game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Rogelio V. Solis

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Alabama is the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, with Clemson up to No. 2 and Miami and Oklahoma joining the top four for the first time.

Wisconsin was fifth and Auburn was up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday night.

The Crimson Tide (10-0) had been second behind Georgia in the first two selection committee rankings, but the Bulldogs (9-1) and previously No. 3 Notre Dame (8-2) were beaten last weekend, opening up the top for changes.

Clemson (9-1) moved up from No. 4 and unbeaten Miami (9-0) jumped from seventh to third, giving the Atlantic Coast Conference two of the top four teams. Oklahoma (9-1) moved up one spot.

Unbeaten Wisconsin (10-0) moved up from eighth and is the highest-ranked Big Ten team. Auburn (8-1) is the highest-ranked team with two losses.

Georgia is seventh and Notre Dame is eighth.

Ohio State (8-2) and Penn State (8-2) are Nos. 9 and 10, respectively.

Only one other team is undefeated in FBS, Central Florida (9-0), which is ranked No. 15.

In The Associated Press poll this week, the top seven spots are almost identical, but with Miami No. 2, Oklahoma No. 3 and Clemson No. 4.

The final CFP rankings are to be released Dec. 3.

The semifinal games are scheduled Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and the Superdome in New Orleans.

The championship game is Jan. 8 in Atlanta.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

St. John's Shamorie Ponds attempts a free throw Led by Ponds, Storm cruises to win over Central Connecticut
Connecticut's Jalen Adams makes a basket over Stony Brook's Stony Brook falls to UConn
Japanese pitcher-outfielder Shohei Otani arrives for a press Lennon: Mets should show Otani the Citi
Japanese pitcher-outfielder Shohei Otani smiles during a press Mets may pursue Japanese two-way star Otani
Nets center Jarrett Allen looks down the court during Allen returns for Nets
The Yankees' Gleyber Torres fields a ball during spring Cashman: Torres will have chance to win third base job