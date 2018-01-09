ATLANTA — Just when all seemed lost — twice — Alabama produced one of the most improbable comebacks in its storied history to win its fifth national championship in nine years.

Backup freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a stunning 41-yard touchdown pass to freshman DeVonta Smith to give the Crimson Tide a 26-23 overtime victory over Georgia. Alabama overcame a 13-point second-half deficit and a potentially crushing missed field goal in the final seconds to defeat the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Before a crowd of 77,430, including President Donald Trump, Alabama rallied to earn the sixth championship in the career of coach Nick Saban.

After a last-second loss to Clemson in the championship game last year, Alabama (13-1) could claim a 17th title in its history. It had a chance to win in regulation, but kicker Andy Pappanastos missed a 36-yard attempt on the final play.

Georgia (13-2) had appeared to take control when an 80-yard pass from freshman Jake Fromm to wide receiver Mecole Hardman gave the Bulldogs a 20-7 lead with 6:32 to play in the third quarter.

But the Tide had its chance when a Fromm pass was deflected by end Da’Shawn Hand and intercepted by Raekwon Davis.

Tagovailoa replaced struggling sophomore Jalen Hurts at the start of the third quarter and directed the stunning comeback.

Critics of the selection committee claimed that Alabama was not deserving of the No. 4 seed after losing to Auburn at the end of the regular season. But the Tide defeated defending champion Clemson in the Sugar Bowl to earn a spot on a championship night.

Fromm, who became the starter in the second game of the season after an injury to sophomore Jacob Eason, was intercepted by Tony Brown on Georgia’s third offensive play of the game. The Tide, starting from its 36-yard line, drove to the Georgia 17. After Hurts threw an incompletion on third down, Alabama appeared to take the lead when Pappanastos’ kick passed through the uprights.

But a false-start penalty negated the field goal and pushed the Tide back to the Georgia 22. This time, the kick by Pappanastos was wide to the left, and the raucous Georgia fans roared at the early break.

Georgia started the game uncharacteristically with seven straight pass attempts. When the first two drives ended without points, the Bulldogs went back to the system that got them to a championship night. What followed were two drives consisting of 27 total plays, 13 of them rushes, for 125 yards and two Rodrigo Blankenship field goals to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead.

Alabama’s fourth punt pinned Georgia on its 31 with 1:19 left in the half. Eight plays later, Georgia was at the Alabama 1 with 12 seconds remaining in the quarter. Fromm passed for 10 yards to Riley Ridley. Sony Michel ran for 14. Fromm ran for 14 to the Alabama 19. A 16-yard reception by Terry Godwin advanced the ball to the 2.

On first-and-goal from the 1 after a personal foul against Alabama, Fromm lined up wide to the right. Mecole Hardman took a direct snap for the 1-yard run that gave the Bulldogs a 13-0 lead.

With Hurts (3-for-8, 21 yards) struggling in the first half, Saban made the switch to lefthanded freshman Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter. On Alabama’s second drive of the half, Tagovailoa created the spark the Tide offense had been lacking.