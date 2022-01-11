What losing the CFP national championship game looks like

Alabama lost to Georgia, 33-18, in the CFP national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Jan. 10, 2022.

Alabama's Chris Owens and Bryce Young walk off the field after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Georgia Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Khyree Jackson #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks off the field after losing to the Georgia Bulldogs 33-18 in the CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Slade Bolden #18 of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks off the field after losing to the Georgia Bulldogs 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Sam Reed #42 of the Alabama Crimson Tide leaves the field after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Alabama Crimson Tide players walk off the field after losing to the Georgia Bulldogs 33-18 in the CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Slade Bolden #18 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on in the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Alabama fans react as they watch television coverage of the College Football Playoff national championship game against Georgia, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama fans react as they watch television coverage of Georgia's pick-6 interception in the College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)