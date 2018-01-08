TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 31° Good Evening
Overcast 31° Good Evening
SportsCollegeCollege Football

CFP championship game: Georgia vs. Alabama

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

No. 3 Georgia faces No. 4 Alabama in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Fans wait outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NCAA
Photo Credit: AP/David Goldman

Fans wait outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Georgia and Alabama Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. 

Georgia fan Charles Doyle smiles before the NCAA
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Georgia fan Charles Doyle smiles before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. 

Fans cheer after they pass through security before
Photo Credit: AP/David Goldman

Fans cheer after they pass through security before the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Georgia and Alabama Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. 

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waves as the
Photo Credit: AP/John Bazemore

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waves as the team arrives before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta.

The Georgia band has some fun before the
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

The Georgia band has some fun before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. 

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Roquan Smith #3
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Roquan Smith #3 of the Georgia Bulldogs walks in to the locker room prior to the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Kirby
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs walks in to the locker room prior to the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The championship logo is seen on the field
Photo Credit: AP/David Goldman

The championship logo is seen on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Georgia and Alabama, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. 

Fan cheers as they arrive for the NCAA
Photo Credit: AP/David Goldman

Fan cheers as they arrive for the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Georgia and Alabama Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ERIK S. LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9310238e)
Photo Credit: LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock/LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

College football fans gather for activities outside before the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 08 January 2018. 

Security officials stand outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the
Photo Credit: AP/David Goldman

Security officials stand outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Georgia and Alabama Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ERIK S. LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9310238g)
Photo Credit: LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock/LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

A University of Alabama fan enjoys a beer during outside activities before the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 08 January 2018.

Georgia's Jake Fromm warms up before the NCAA
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Georgia's Jake Fromm warms up before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. 

Alabama players make their way to the field
Photo Credit: AP/David Goldman

Alabama players make their way to the field before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. 

Mercedes-Benz Stadium field is seen before the NCAA
Photo Credit: AP/John Bazemore

Mercedes-Benz Stadium field is seen before the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Georgia and Alabama, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. 

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis takes a shot against Should Knicks go big when teams go small?
Nets guard D'Angelo Russell, here during a game Russell works out with G League Nets
Mets pitcher Jenrry Mejia reacts during a game Mejia, Mets agree to deal despite ban
CC Sabathia gets the call to start Sabathia can earn $2M in performance bonuses
Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud receives congratulations in the GM Alderson upbeat about d’Arnaud’s progress
Bill Belichick said he will return to coach Belichick intends to be back with Pats in 2018