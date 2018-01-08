CFP championship game: Georgia vs. Alabama

No. 3 Georgia faces No. 4 Alabama in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Fans wait outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Georgia and Alabama Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta.

Georgia fan Charles Doyle smiles before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta.

Fans cheer after they pass through security before the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Georgia and Alabama Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waves as the team arrives before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta.

The Georgia band has some fun before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta.

Roquan Smith #3 of the Georgia Bulldogs walks in to the locker room prior to the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs walks in to the locker room prior to the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The championship logo is seen on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Georgia and Alabama, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta.

Fan cheers as they arrive for the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Georgia and Alabama Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta.

College football fans gather for activities outside before the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 08 January 2018.

Security officials stand outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Georgia and Alabama Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta.

A University of Alabama fan enjoys a beer during outside activities before the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 08 January 2018.

Georgia's Jake Fromm warms up before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta.

Alabama players make their way to the field before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta.