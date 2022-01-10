TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsCollegeCollege Football

CFP National Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama

Print

Georgia and Alabama meet in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Indianapolis. 

Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches during the
Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Will Reichard #16
Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Will Reichard #16 of the Alabama Crimson Tide kicks the ball for a field goal in the first quarter of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: A Georgia Bulldogs
Credit: Getty Images/Dylan Buell

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: A Georgia Bulldogs fan stands during the first quarter of the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Will Reichard #16
Credit: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Will Reichard #16 of the Alabama Crimson Tide kicks the ball for a field goal in the first quarter of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: A general view
Credit: Getty Images/Dylan Buell

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: A general view of the 2022 CFP National Championship Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Players run across
Credit: Getty Images/Dylan Buell

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Players run across the 2022 CFP National Championship logo on the field in the first quarter of the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Stetson Bennett #13
Credit: Getty Images/Dylan Buell

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs looses control of the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Stetson Bennett #13
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs with the ball as Christian Harris #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide attempts to defend in the first quarter of the game during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Head coach Kirby
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Georgia's Stetson Bennett runs past Alabama's Phidarian Mathis
Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Georgia's Stetson Bennett runs past Alabama's Phidarian Mathis during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

New York Sports

Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch fills
Knoblauch behind bench for Rangers with Gallant in COVID protocol 
Kemba Walker #8 of the Knicks watches his
Kemba close to returning to Knicks from sore left knee
Joe Douglas, general manager of the Jets, watches
Jets GM Douglas: 'I have to do a better job'
Owner John Mara of the Giants looks on
Mara and Tisch will spin the big wheel again for new GM
Immanuel Quickley #5 of the Knicks passes in
Knicks see Quickley getting sharper at point
New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson pursues New
Islanders expect to play Thursday — until they're told otherwise
Didn’t find what you were looking for?