TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Afternoon
60° Good Afternoon
SportsCollegeCollege Football

Alabama vs. Louisville to open ABC Saturday Night Football

By The Associated Press
Print

BRISTOL, Conn. - National champion Alabama will face Louisville in ABC's first Saturday Night Football game, and Miami plays LSU on Sunday night of the season-opening weekend.

ESPN announced Wednesday its schedule for the first three weeks of Saturday night games. The Crimson Tide meets Louisville in Orlando, Florida, at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 1. The next day Miami and LSU square off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be the third straight season ABC airs a Sunday night game on Labor Day weekend, when college football doesn't compete against the NFL.

In week two, Penn State will face Pittsburgh for the ABC Saturday Night Game. Ohio State faces TCU at Arlington, Texas, the following Saturday night.

Associated
By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Yoenis Cespedes of the Mets looks on from Mets place Cespedes on DL with right hip strain
Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks is Still no timetable for Porzingis’ return
Stony Brook's Anna Tesoriero clears the ball after Tesoriero’s consistency in goal key for Stony Brook
Amed Rosario #1 of the New York Mets Batting ninth seems to be working for Rosario
Mets outfielder Juan Lagares follows through on a Mets rout Blue Jays as bats come alive
Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the Blue Rieber: Could Eiland’s comments motivate staff?