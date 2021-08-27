College football games to watch this season

Sept. 4: Clemson vs. Georgia at Charlotte, N.C.: Two consensus top-five teams in neutral-site season opener with CFP ramifications.

Sept. 4: Alabama vs. Miami at Atlanta: Defending national champ 'Bama unveils inexperienced offense under new coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Sept. 11: Iowa at Iowa State: Upstart Cyclones with Heisman RB candidate Breece Hall get major test against intrastate rival Hawkeyes.

Sept. 11: Oregon at Ohio State: Pac-12 favorite Ducks have chance to establish CFP credentials but must replace QB Justin Herbert.

Sept. 18: Nebraska at Oklahoma: Former Big 12 rivals renew series after 11-year layoff.

Sept. 25: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Chicago: Irish transfer QB Jack Coan of Sayville faces old school.

Oct. 2: Cincinnati at Notre Dame: Bearcats coach Luke Fickell is 31-6 in past three seasons, brings top non-Power 5 program to national stage.

Oct. 9: Alabama at Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher has built Aggies into legit SEC West challenger, has shot to upset national champs at home.

Oct. 9: Oklahoma vs. Texas in Dallas: Hoopla will surround OU and Texas plans to abandon Big 12 and join SEC in 2025.

Oct. 23: USC at Notre Dame: Huge test for Irish against Pac-12 rival, vet QB Kedon Slovis and Trojans offense that averaged 33.3 points.

Oct. 30: North Carolina at Notre Dame: Tar Heels are favored to reach ACC title game and typify string of top opponents on tough Irish schedule.

Oct. 30: Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville: Dan Mullen’s Gators have to win "World’s Largest Cocktail Party" for shot at SEC East.

Nov. 6: LSU at Alabama: LSU two years removed from national title, gave up 34.9 points per game last season.

Nov. 20: Iowa State at Oklahoma: Game of the Year in Big 12 if Cyclones hope to earn CFP berth.

Dec. 11: Army vs. Navy at East Rutherford: Traditional rivals close season with pageantry at Giants Stadium.