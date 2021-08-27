TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsCollegeCollege Football

College football games to watch this season

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with players

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with players during the second half of an NCAA football game against Boston College on Oct. 31, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. Credit: AP/Josh Morgan

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

Sept. 4: Clemson vs. Georgia at Charlotte, N.C.: Two consensus top-five teams in neutral-site season opener with CFP ramifications.

Sept. 4: Alabama vs. Miami at Atlanta: Defending national champ 'Bama unveils inexperienced offense under new coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Sept. 11: Iowa at Iowa State: Upstart Cyclones with Heisman RB candidate Breece Hall get major test against intrastate rival Hawkeyes.

Sept. 11: Oregon at Ohio State: Pac-12 favorite Ducks have chance to establish CFP credentials but must replace QB Justin Herbert.

Sept. 18: Nebraska at Oklahoma: Former Big 12 rivals renew series after 11-year layoff.

Sept. 25: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Chicago: Irish transfer QB Jack Coan of Sayville faces old school.

Oct. 2: Cincinnati at Notre Dame: Bearcats coach Luke Fickell is 31-6 in past three seasons, brings top non-Power 5 program to national stage.

Oct. 9: Alabama at Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher has built Aggies into legit SEC West challenger, has shot to upset national champs at home.

Oct. 9: Oklahoma vs. Texas in Dallas: Hoopla will surround OU and Texas plans to abandon Big 12 and join SEC in 2025.

Oct. 23: USC at Notre Dame: Huge test for Irish against Pac-12 rival, vet QB Kedon Slovis and Trojans offense that averaged 33.3 points.

Oct. 30: North Carolina at Notre Dame: Tar Heels are favored to reach ACC title game and typify string of top opponents on tough Irish schedule.

Oct. 30: Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville: Dan Mullen’s Gators have to win "World’s Largest Cocktail Party" for shot at SEC East.

Nov. 6: LSU at Alabama: LSU two years removed from national title, gave up 34.9 points per game last season.

Nov. 20: Iowa State at Oklahoma: Game of the Year in Big 12 if Cyclones hope to earn CFP berth.

Dec. 11: Army vs. Navy at East Rutherford: Traditional rivals close season with pageantry at Giants Stadium.

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

New York Sports

Liberty guard/forward DiDi Richards lines up a three-pointer
Richards' return from injury has come full circle for Liberty
Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney runs with the
Giants hope to get Toney some reps vs. Patriots
Giants cornerback Rodarius Williams breaks up a pass
Williams has chance to show he belongs in Giants' CB rotation
Stony Brook returns quarterback Tyquell Fields (4), and
Stony Brook ready to prove its doubters wrong
The Knicks' Julius Randle celebrates his shot in
Randle says signing extension with Knicks was 'no-brainer'
Yankees teammates Roger Maris (left) and Mickey Mantle
Best: Yanks' winning streak brings back memories of 1961
Didn’t find what you were looking for?