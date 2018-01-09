What it looks like to lose the national championship

Alabama defeated Georgia, 26-23, in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday, Jan. 8. Here's what it looked like from the losing end.

Georgia's react after Alabama scored the game winning touchdown in overtime in the NCAA Championship game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta, Monday, January 8, 2018.

Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta (18) walks off the field after the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama on Monday, Jan. 8, 2017 in Atlanta, Ga.

Georgia fans Anna Wilson reacts to Georgia's loss while watching the College Football Playoff national championship football game against Alabama in Athens, Ga., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Alabama won, 26-23.

Jake Fromm #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs is interviewed after being defeated by the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23 in overtime.