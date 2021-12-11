Navy upsets Army at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The pride and pageantry that is the Army/Navy football rivalry returned to the familiar confines of an NFL stadium Saturday.

One year after the two teams played in front of only Mids and Cadets at Army’s Michie Field in West Point (no fans were allowed), they found themselves in front of 82,282 fans at MetLife Stadium, the most to ever attended college football game in the 11-year history of the stadium.

And they saw an upset worthy of that history. Navy beat Army, 17-13, in a defensively dominated game worthy of the rivalry. Navy (4-8) has won two of the last three meetings. Navy leads the all-time series with a record of 62-53-7.

"This is what everything in our program is about, to beat those guys at football, Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "After this, we’ll serve together. But, on this day, we have one goal and that’s to crush Army."

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Carlinos Acie rushed for 34 yards on nine carries and Isaac Ruoss rushed for 33 yards on nine carries. Navy outgained Army 278-232 and outrushed them 196-124. They shut out Army in the second half.

Navy stopped Army (8-4) on a fourth-and-three from the Navy 48 with 1:31 left to seal the win.

Army controlled most of the first half, taking a 13-7 lead into halftime. But Navy changed the narrative on the first drive of the third quarter, marching 74 yards towards a 14-13 lead – thanks to an extra point from Bijan Nichols, which came after a 2-yard touchdown run from Lavatai. The touchdown was set up by a 26-yard run by Chance Warren on a fourth-and-four from the Army 28-yard-line, a play that produced a noticeable shift in momentum.

"I knew my options were limited in this game and when I got the ball I had to make the best of it, Warren said. "I was thankful to the coaches just trusting me with the ball to make a play like that regardless of the opportunity."

This momentum manifested itself in defense. Army struggled to move the ball for the rest of the half, including a third quarter that saw Navy outgain them 100-12. In the second half, Navy outgained Army 148-57.

Nicols extended the Navy lead to 17-13 with a 43-yard goal with 6:10 left in the game, putting to bed a 15-play drive that ate up 8:56 and included a fake punt on a fourth-and-1, that was not a called play.

"Sometimes it’s good to be lucky, Niumatalolo said. "We had a miscommunication there, but players have to make plays. I didn’t know we were going to do it either... Thank goodness it worked."

Early on, the game had all the makings of a high scoring affair. Army scored two minutes into the first quarter when quarterback Christian Anderson juked a defender and ran 56-yards for a touchdown. Navy answered on their first drive, an 11-play, 83-yard clinic that ended in a Lavatai eight-yard rushing touchdown that tied the game with 7:22 left in the first quarter.

Then the defense turned on. Army was held to two field goals the rest of the game and Navy didn’t score until taking the lead in the third quarter.

Arline Out: Navy quarterback and Wading River native Xavier Arline left the game early in the first quarter with a pulled hamstring. Arline, a sophomore who started last year’s Army/Navy game, rushed for 10-yards on Navy’s third offensive play and reached for his hamstring shortly after going down. He was visibly angry walking off the field.

Arline, who played football, basketball, and lacrosse at Shoreham – Wading River High School, played in six of Navy’s 12 games this season. He threw for 142 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns.