Army holds off Navy as field goal goes wide on final play

Army (9-3) earned its second straight win over Navy (6-6) following 14 straight losses in the series.

Army's Darnell Woolfolk celebrates his touchdown with Ahmad

Army's Darnell Woolfolk celebrates his touchdown with Ahmad Bradshaw against Navy on Dec. 9, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

By The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Bennett Moehring narrowly missed a 48-yard field goal in a swirling snow on the final play and Army held off Navy 14-13 Saturday to win its first Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy since 1996.

Ahmad Bradshaw pushed over the goal line on quarterback sneak with 5:10 remaining and Blake Wilson kicked the extra point to put Army ahead.

Quarterback Malcolm Perry, who ran for 250 yards and a 68-yard score in the second quarter, led Navy to the Army 31 with 3 seconds left.

Navy elected to try a field goal, and after about 10 players used their feet to clear the snow, Moehring’s kick was long enough but drifted barely left.

Army cut its deficit in the series to 60-51-7 in a matchup of bowl-bound teams. The Black Knights claimed the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy thanks to an earlier victory over Air Force.

