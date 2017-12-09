Army-Navy Game 2017

Army takes on Navy in the annual Army-Navy Game on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Army's Malcolm Perry runs the ball against Navy during the first half of the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen. Dec. 9, 2017.

Navy Midshipmen salute during the National Anthem ahead of an NCAA college football game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen. Dec. 9, 2017.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, center, stands for the National Anthem ahead of the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen. Dec. 9, 2017.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waits for the coin toss ahead of the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen. Dec. 9, 2017.

Navy takes the field ahead of the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen. Dec. 9, 2017.

Army takes the field before the first half of the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen. Dec. 9, 2017.

Navy's Malcolm Perry toys for a pass as Army's Rhyan England looks on during the first half of the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen. Dec. 9, 2017.

Navy Midshipmen fans watch the March On before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipme. Dec. 9, 2017.

Simone Askew, first captain of the Corps of Cadets leads the chant after the March On before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipme. Dec. 9, 2017.

The Naval Academy cadets stand in position on the field during the March On before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipme. Dec. 9, 2017.

Simone Askew, first captain of the Corps of Cadets leads the March On before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipme. Dec. 9, 2017.

The Naval Academy band drum major stands on the field prior to the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipme. Dec. 9, 2017.

The Navy Midshipmen cheer squad poses for a picture before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipme. Dec. 9, 2017.

The Naval Academy band leads the field during the March On before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipme. Dec. 9, 2017.

Simone Askew, first captain of the Corps of Cadets leads the March On before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipme. Dec. 9, 2017.

The Naval Academy cadets stand in position on the field during the March On before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipme. Dec. 9, 2017.

Navy Midshipmen fans watch the March On before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipme. Dec. 9, 2017.