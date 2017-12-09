TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 33° Good Evening
Overcast 33° Good Evening
SportsCollegeCollege Football

Army-Navy Game 2017

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Army takes on Navy in the annual Army-Navy Game on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Army's Malcolm Perry runs the ball against Navy
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Rourke

Army's Malcolm Perry runs the ball against Navy during the first half of the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen. Dec. 9, 2017.

Navy Midshipmen salute during the National Anthem ahead
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Rourke

Navy Midshipmen salute during the National Anthem ahead of an NCAA college football game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen. Dec. 9, 2017.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, center, stands
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Rourke

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, center, stands for the National Anthem ahead of the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen. Dec. 9, 2017.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waits for
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Rourke

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waits for the coin toss ahead of the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen. Dec. 9, 2017.

Navy takes the field ahead of the game
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Rourke

Navy takes the field ahead of the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen. Dec. 9, 2017.

Army takes the field before the first half
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Rourke

Army takes the field before the first half of the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen. Dec. 9, 2017.

Navy's Malcolm Perry toys for a pass as
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Rourke

Navy's Malcolm Perry toys for a pass as Army's Rhyan England looks on during the first half of the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen. Dec. 9, 2017.

Navy Midshipmen fans watch the March On before
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

Navy Midshipmen fans watch the March On before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipme. Dec. 9, 2017.

Simone Askew, first captain of the Corps of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

Simone Askew, first captain of the Corps of Cadets leads the chant after the March On before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipme. Dec. 9, 2017.

The Naval Academy cadets stand in position on
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

The Naval Academy cadets stand in position on the field during the March On before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipme. Dec. 9, 2017.

Simone Askew, first captain of the Corps of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

Simone Askew, first captain of the Corps of Cadets leads the March On before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipme. Dec. 9, 2017.

The Naval Academy band drum major stands on
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

The Naval Academy band drum major stands on the field prior to the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipme. Dec. 9, 2017.

The Navy Midshipmen cheer squad poses for a
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

The Navy Midshipmen cheer squad poses for a picture before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipme. Dec. 9, 2017.

The Naval Academy band leads the field during
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

The Naval Academy band leads the field during the March On before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipme. Dec. 9, 2017.

Simone Askew, first captain of the Corps of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

Simone Askew, first captain of the Corps of Cadets leads the March On before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipme. Dec. 9, 2017.

The Naval Academy cadets stand in position on
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

The Naval Academy cadets stand in position on the field during the March On before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipme. Dec. 9, 2017.

Navy Midshipmen fans watch the March On before
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

Navy Midshipmen fans watch the March On before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipme. Dec. 9, 2017.

The Naval Academy cadets stand in position on
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

The Naval Academy cadets stand in position on the field during the March On before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipme. Dec. 9, 2017.

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

New York Yankees' Starlin Castro reacts after swing Castro who? Fans giddy over potential deal for Stanton
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta delivers a pitch There still is plenty to be done at winter meetings
Giancarlo Stanton hits a sixth-inning solo home run Source: Yankees on brink of acquiring Stanton
Mike Francesa laughs during an interview at WFAN Francesa going out with a flourish at WFAN
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis puts up a shot Iannazzone: Porzingis sees playoff spot for youthful Knicks
Jahlil Okafor in action during a preseason game Nets’ trade with 76ers risky, but Marks confident