The 120th edition of the classic Army-Navy football game took place on Saturday Dec. 14 in Philadelphia.

The Naval Academy cadets stand on the field during the march on before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, Dec. 14.

President Donald Trump waves after crossing the field at the end of the first half of an NCAA college football game between Army and Navy on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia.

The Naval Academy Cadets taunt the Army Core of Cadets during the march on before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday Dec. 14.

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper cross the field after the first half of an NCAA college football game between Army and Navy on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia.

Members of Army and Navy college football teams shake hands as President Donald Trump looks on before the start of the Army-Navy college football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia.

President Donald Trump stands with the Navy midshipmen before the start of an NCAA college football game between the Army and the Navy on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia.

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry looks to pass as Army defensive lineman Edriece Patterson chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia.

Navy's Malcolm Perry (10) runs for touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia.

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper cross the field after the first half of an NCAA college football game between Army and Navy on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia.

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry runs the ball for a touchdown against Army during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia.

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry run the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia.

US President Donald Trump tosses the coin before the Army vs. Navy football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia.