TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
SEARCH
52° Good Evening
SportsCollegeCollege Football

120th Army-Navy Game

Print

The 120th edition of the classic Army-Navy football game took place on Saturday Dec. 14 in Philadelphia.

The Naval Academy cadets stand on the field
Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

The Naval Academy cadets stand on the field during the march on before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, Dec. 14.

President Donald Trump waves after crossing the field
Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

President Donald Trump waves after crossing the field at the end of the first half of an NCAA college football game between Army and Navy on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia.

The Naval Academy Cadets taunt the Army Core
Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

The Naval Academy Cadets taunt the Army Core of Cadets during the march on before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday Dec. 14.

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark
Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper cross the field after the first half of an NCAA college football game between Army and Navy on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia.

Members of Army and Navy college football teams
Credit: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

Members of Army and Navy college football teams shake hands as President Donald Trump looks on before the start of the Army-Navy college football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia.

President Donald Trump stands with the Navy midshipmen
Credit: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

President Donald Trump stands with the Navy midshipmen before the start of an NCAA college football game between the Army and the Navy on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia.

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry looks to pass as
Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry looks to pass as Army defensive lineman Edriece Patterson chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia.

Navy's Malcolm Perry (10) runs for touchdown during
Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Navy's Malcolm Perry (10) runs for touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia.

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark
Credit: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper cross the field after the first half of an NCAA college football game between Army and Navy on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia.

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry runs the ball for
Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry runs the ball for a touchdown against Army during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia.

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry run the ball during
Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry run the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia.

US President Donald Trump tosses the coin before
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

US President Donald Trump tosses the coin before the Army vs. Navy football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia.

An Army cadet signals his classmates on the
Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

An Army cadet signals his classmates on the field ahead of an NCAA college football game between the Army and the Navy on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders celebrates his overtime Best: Beauvillier finds some legs to score overtime winner for Isles
Quarterback Sam Darnold was upset about the Jets' Why Gase believes it all will come together for Darnold
The Giants' Eli Manning looks on from the Giants-Dolphins: Gameday details, injuries, key matchup
Alexandar Georgiev of the Rangers makes a save Stephenson: Will Georgiev's future be on Broadway or elsewhere?
Spencer Dinwiddie has scored 20 or more points Logan: Dinwiddie continues evolution into All-Star candidate
Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina, left, passes the ball Popper: Ntilikina beginning to show some positive signs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search