Army-Navy game being moved to West Point

An Army cadet signals his classmates on the

An Army cadet signals his classmates on the field ahead of an NCAA college football game between the Army and the Navy on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

By The Associated Press By The Associated Press
The 121st Army-Navy game will be played at West Point's Michie Stadium instead of the traditional site in Philadelphia.

The academies made the announcement Friday. The move is being made due to attendance limits placed on outdoor events in Pennsylvania because of the novel coronavirus. Those limits would not allow the entire Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen to attend.

Army gets the Dec. 12 game because the Black Knights are designated as the home team.

It will mark the first time the Army-Navy game has been played at a home site since World War II when Annapolis hosted the 1942 game and West Point the 1943 game. The two schools also rotated hosting the first four games from 1890-1893.

 

