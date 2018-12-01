TODAY'S PAPER
Big Ten championship: Ohio State vs. Northwestern

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Ohio State meets Northwestern in the Big Ten championship on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

Terry McLaurin #83 of the Ohio State Buckeyes
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

Terry McLaurin #83 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats during the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

Terry McLaurin #83 of the Ohio State Buckeyes
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Robbins

Terry McLaurin #83 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

Terry McLaurin #83 of the Ohio State Buckeyes
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Robbins

Terry McLaurin #83 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

Marcus Williamson #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

Marcus Williamson #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches from the sidelines in the game against the Northwestern Wildcats in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

Trey Pugh #80 of the Northwestern Wildcats runs
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

Trey Pugh #80 of the Northwestern Wildcats runs the ball in the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

Dwayne Haskin Jr. #7 of the Ohio State
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

Dwayne Haskin Jr. #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass down field against the Northwestern Wildcats in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) scrambles past
Photo Credit: AP/AJ Mast

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) scrambles past Northwestern's Blake Gallagher (51) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, shakes hands with
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, shakes hands with Ohio State coach Urban Meyer before the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin celebrates after
Photo Credit: AP/AJ Mast

Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Northwestern on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

