After 23 seasons at the helm, Bryan Collins is stepping down as head coach of the LIU football team.

Collins announced the decision on Twitter on Monday night.

"This week I made the decision to turn a page," Collins tweeted. "It has been a true honor to watch over the Postboyz. Thank you for 20+ years with great coaches, players and staff. 1..2..3 "POST!" #Postboyz Forever ! #Postboysz Forever !"

Collins did not elaborate on what factors ultimately led to his decision when contacted by Newsday.

He finishes his career as the winningest coach in program history with a record of 162-84, 17 winning seasons and seven conference championships after taking over the then C.W. Post Pioneers in 1998. He also served as Post’s athletic director until 2017.

Collins, 56, led the Pioneers to three undefeated regular seasons during his tenure – 2002, 2016 and 2018 – as well as six appearances in the NCAA Division II Tournament. Post made its deepest postseason run in 2005, advancing to the quarterfinals.

He oversaw LIU’s jump from Division II to the Division I FCS ranks when its Post and Brooklyn athletic programs unified in 2019. Renamed the Sharks and transitioning from a green and gold to light blue and gold color scheme, LIU went 0-10 in its debut Division I season.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Collins and the Sharks went 2-2 in a shortened 2021 campaign this past spring. LIU defeated Bryant in the season-opener, 24-19, to earn its first Division I victory.