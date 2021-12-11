Craig Young looked at the past and was taking no chances for the future.

So he took his 5-year-old, Bryce, to work with a personal coach in neighboring Orange County in southern California after seeing him already showing an affinity for football and the aptitude and signs of ability to be a quarterback.

"I never wanted him to be stereotyped or pigeonholed as just an athlete for someone maybe at some point to try to change his position," Craig Young said, flashing back Friday at a hotel in Times Square. "So it was important to me that along with the athleticism, he was fundamentally sound and technical at quarterbacking.

"Because just as a student of history and sometimes the way African-American quarterbacks were portrayed, I didn’t want those stereotypes and tropes to apply to him … I also knew that my wife [Julie] is 5-2. So I knew that he probably wasn’t going to be super tall. And I know how that goes. So I wanted to make sure when he went to those quarterback camps, they knew he was a quarterback."

That little 5-year-old from Pasadena grew up to be a 6-foot, first-year starter and star as a sophomore quarterback for Alabama this season. Bryce Young was a Heisman finalist alongside Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Young was the favorite to claim the trophy inside Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan Saturday night.

"The award speaks for itself," Bryce Young said Friday. "It’s always a dream. But, ironically, when you’re a college football player and it’s actually a possibility, that’s probably when I thought about it the least. To me, it was all about winning and all about doing whatever was best for the team."

Young mostly sat as a freshman and watched now-Patriots quarterback Mac Jones lead the Crimson Tide to the national championship.

"For him to have all the success that he did and for the team to have all the success they did last year, for me to be able to sit back and get a front-row seat for what it took … it helped me develop tremendously," Young said.

He took the handoff for the job as Nick Saban’s new top quarterback and didn't miss a beat. Young completed 68% of his passes for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

"Just looking at his stats, a hell of a player," Hutchinson said.

Young’s season was filled with Heisman-worthy work.

Some examples: He threw for an Alabama-record 559 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-35 victory over Arkansas. Against then-ranked No. 1 Georgia, he threw an SEC championship game-record 421 yards and three scores and ran for one in a 41-24 win against a defense that was allowing just 6.9 points per game.

The Crimson Tide moved to 12-1 and claimed the top seed in the College Football Playoff, bringing them a semifinal matchup against fourth-seeded Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl Dec. 31.

The accolades followed for Young — AP Player of the Year, the Maxwell Award as the nation’s top player and the Davey O’Brien Award as the country’s top quarterback.

"I will say that is one of the big reasons why I went to Alabama was I knew I would never have to worry about individual awards," Young said. "At a place like Alabama, when you get to play against the best … the individual stuff kind of comes on its own."

His father, who is a mental health counselor, is so proud of who that 5-year-old quarterback has become — a 20-year-old standout quarterback who’s humble, copes well with the pressure and handles the iron-hot glare of the spotlight with grace.

"It doesn’t really change his demeanor," Craig Young said. "He’s really good at compartmentalizing and just being a good person."