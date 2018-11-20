Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan top CFP rankings for third straight week
Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan were at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, marking the first time in the five-year history of the postseason system that the same teams held the first four spots for three straight weeks.
Unlike last week, there was a little movement in the top 10. Central Florida moved up two spots to No. 9. The Knights became the first team from outside the Power Five conference to be ranked in the selection committee's top 10.
Georgia remained No. 5, followed by Oklahoma at sixth. LSU remained seventh, Washington State held at 8 and Ohio State stayed at 10th.
No. 11 was Florida, which could help the Gators secure a New Year's Six bowl bid. Penn State is 12th.
2018 College Football Playoff rankings
1. Alabama, 11-0
2. Clemson, 11-0
3. Notre Dame, 11-0
4. Michigan, 10-1
5. Georgia, 10-1
6. Oklahoma, 10-1
7. LSU, 9-2
8. Washington St., 10-1
9. UCF, 10-0
10. Ohio St., 10-1
11. Florida, 8-3
12. Penn St., 8-3
13. West Virginia, 8-2
14. Texas, 8-3
15. Kentucky, 8-3
14. Washington, 8-3
17. Utah, 8-3
18. Mississippi St., 7-4
19. Northwestern, 7-4
20. Syracuse, 8-3
21. Utah St., 10-1
22. Texas A&M, 7-4
23. Boise St., 9-2
24. Pittsburgh, 7-4
25. Iowa St., 6-4
The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. The championship game will be played on Jan. 7, 2019 at Santa Clara, Calif.
