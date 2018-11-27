TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
40° Good Evening
SportsCollegeCollege Football

Oklahoma ahead of Ohio State in pivotal CFP rankings

Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame - all unbeaten - are Nos. 1, 2 and 3 while Georgia moved into the fourth spot.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray looks for a receiver

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray looks for a receiver during the second half of a game against West Virginia on Friday in Morgantown, W.Va. Photo Credit: AP/Ray Thompson

By The Associated Press
Print

Oklahoma was No. 5 in the pivotal second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings, ahead of Ohio State heading into championship weekend when the final four will be set.

The top three teams in the selection committee's rankings, released Tuesday, held steady for a fourth straight week. Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame — all unbeaten — are Nos. 1, 2 and 3. Georgia moved into the fourth spot that was previously occupied by Michigan, heading into its SEC championship game against Alabama. It's a given the SEC winner makes the playoff.

Notre Dame is already in the clubhouse at 12-0 and Clemson faces Pittsburgh in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. That leaves one spot very much in play.

Ohio State faces Northwestern in the Big Ten championship in Indianapolis and Oklahoma rematches Texas in the Big 12 title game in Arlington, Texas.

2018 College Football Playoff rankings

1. Alabama, 12-0

2. Clemson, 12-0

3. Notre Dame, 12-0

4. Georgia, 11-1

5. Oklahoma, 11-1

6. Ohio St., 11-1

7. Michigan, 10-2

8. UCF, 11-0

9. Florida, 9-3

10. LSU, 9-3

11. Washington, 9-3

12. Penn St., 9-3

13. Washington St., 10-2

14. Texas, 9-3

15. Kentucky, 9-3

16. West Virginia, 8-3

17. Utah, 9-3

18. Mississippi St., 8-4

19. Texas A&M, 8-4

20. Syracuse, 9-3

21. Northwestern, 8-4

22. Boise St., 10-2

23. Iowa St., 7-4

24. Missouri, 8-4

25. Fresno St., 10-2

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. The championship game will be played on Jan. 7, 2019 at Santa Clara, Calif.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

The Knicks' Mario Hezonja battles for a loose 'D' keeping Hezonja in Knicks starting lineup
Nets coach Kenny Atkinson reacts during the first Nets looking to take advantage of homestand
Yankee manager Aaron Boone joins students from Mount Yankees' Boone hands-on with school experiments
Jets strong safety Jamal Adams reacts after he Jets on defensive about failure to create turnovers
Joe Namath speaks during a celebration of the Namath cautiously optimistic on Darnold
Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Eagles evades outside Vernon a big disappointment this season for Giants