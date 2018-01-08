ATLANTA — Ben Lorick was standing across from Phillips Arena, a short walk from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, waiting patiently for the chance to watch his school play for a national championship in his hometown.

“Every kid in the state goes,” said Lorick, a 22-year-old Alabama student. “I just wanted to get out and do my own thing.” Lorick was one of the lucky ones. He was able to get his ticket for free through the university.

Lorick was headed for the College Football Playoff national championship in the hope that his school would add to its list of 16 claimed national football titles. The Georgia Bulldogs, 72 miles from their campus in Athens, were playing for their third national title and the first since 1980. That team was headed by Herschel Walker, an honorary captain Monday night, who later won the Heisman Trophy.

The Bulldogs, who were playing for a national title for the first time since the 1983 Sugar Bowl loss to Penn State, provided a home team for the fourth championship game under the current format. Unlike the process that allowed the Miami Hurricanes to play for championships on their home field in the Orange Bowl during the 1980s and 1990s, the Bulldogs had to earn their way home with the come-from-behind semifinal win over Oklahoma.

Most fans were not as lucky as Lorick. According to the StubHub website, the cheapest ticket was $1,500 as of Monday afternoon, and the cheapest option in the lower bowl was $2,388.14.

Charles Doyle, a 77-year-old from Atlanta, said he has been a fan of the Dawgs since 1944. Dressed in all white, including a white cowboy hat, Doyle waited outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the hopes of finding a ticket.

The face value of tickets ranged from $375 to $875, but the draw of an all-Southeastern Conference matchup in the heart of SEC territory increased demand on the secondary market to the highest levels since the Alabama-Notre Dame Bowl Championship Series title game in 2013, according to SportsBusiness Daily. The publication reported that the average ticket cost for Monday night’s game was $2,413.

Mark Hughes, 59, who lives in Tuscaloosa, was willing to pay the steep price to see the Crimson Tide vie for a second victory in a College Football Playoff title game. Hughes said he paid $2,500 for his ticket in the 300 level of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Hughes said it was worth it to have the chance to attend a fourth national title game featuring Alabama. For Hughes, Alabama’s success hasn’t gotten old. “Any time you play for a national championship, it’s the pinnacle,” Hughes said, “You never know when it’s gonna happen again.”

Alabama fans hoped that it would be the sixth national championship for coach Nick Saban, including the 2004 title at LSU. A sixth crown would tie Paul “Bear” Bryant.

On Saturday morning, when fans were allowed to attend Media Day at Phillips Arena, Georgia followers nearly filled one side of the lower bowl. The Bulldogs were greeted with boisterous cheers, with an occasional “Go Dawgs!” throughout their hour in the spotlight. When the Georgia session was complete, most of the Bulldogs fans filtered out.

As Doyle, the Bulldogs fan, stood in a drizzle Monday night, he said that if he could not find a ticket to get inside, he was going to open a bottle of champagne in the street and celebrate his team.

“I am so proud of them,” he said.