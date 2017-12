2017-18 college football bowl game attendance and schedule

As the bowl season progresses, we'll take a look at the official attendance numbers for each FBS game played in the 2017-18 college football bowl season.

See the 2016-17 bowl season attendance figures here.

Remaining bowl schedule

Saturday, Dec. 16

New Orleans Bowl: North Texas (plus 7) vs. Troy, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl: Georgia State (plus 6 ½) vs. Western Kentucky, 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Las Vegas Bowl: No. 25 Boise State (plus 7) vs. Oregon, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl: Colorado State (minus 5 ½) vs. Marshall, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State (minus 4) vs. Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boca Raton Bowl: Akron (plus 22 ½) vs. FAU, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco Bowl: Louisiana Tech (plus 5) vs. SMU, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Gasparilla Bowl: Temple (minus 7) vs. FIU, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl: Ohio (minus 7 ½) vs. UAB, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Central Michigan (plus 1) vs. Wyoming, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl: No. 23 South Florida (minus 2 ½) vs. Texas Tech, noon (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl: San Diego State (minus 7) vs. Army, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl: Appalachian State (plus 7 ½) vs. Toledo, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State (plus 2 ½) vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl: West Virginia (plus 7) vs. Utah, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl at Detroit: Northern Illinois (plus 5 ½) vs. Duke, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cactus Bowl: Kansas State (minus 2) vs. UCLA, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl: Southern Mississippi (plus 15 ½) vs. Florida State, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl: Boston College (plus 3) vs. Iowa, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Foster Farms Bowl: Arizona (minus 3 ½) vs. Purdue, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Texas Bowl: Texas (plus 3) vs. Missouri, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl: Virginia (pick'em) vs. Navy, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl: No. 17 Oklahoma State (minus 4 ½) vs. No. 22 Virginia Tech, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl: Stanford (plus 2 ½) vs. TCU, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl: Washington State (minus 2) vs. Michigan State, 9 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl: Wake Forest (minus 3) vs. Texas A&M, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl: North Carolina State (minus 6 ½) vs. Arizona State, 3 p.m. (CBS)

Music City Bowl: Kentucky (plus 7) vs. Northwestern, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl: New Mexico State (plus 4) vs. Utah State, 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic: USC (plus 7 ½) vs. Ohio State, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl: Louisville (minus 6 ½) vs. Mississippi State, Noon (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl: Iowa State (minus 3 ½) vs. Memphis, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl: Washington (plus 2) vs. Penn State, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl: Wisconsin (minus 6 ½) vs. Miami, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl: Michigan (minus 7 ½) vs. South Carolina, Noon (ESPN2)

Peach Bowl: UCF (plus 9 1/2) vs. Auburn, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl: Notre Dame (plus 3) vs. LSU, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl Game (CFP Semifinal): Oklahoma (plus 2) vs. Georgia, 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal): Clemson (plus 3) vs. Alabama, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Playoff Championship: 8 p.m. (ESPN)