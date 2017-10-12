Upset season is upon us, and nobody is safe.

A week ago, Michigan State went to Ann Arbor and pulled a fast one on Jim Harbuagh and Michigan, while Iowa State came out of nowhere to stun Oklahoma in Norman.

Another week of college football brings the potential for a few more surprises. Here’s a look at the games to watch in the seventh full week of the 2017 season:

No. 6 TCU at Kansas State, Noon, FS1

The Horned Frogs suddenly are the Big 12’s best bet to make the College Football Playoff. With wins over Oklahoma State and West Virginia behind them, TCU’s schedule is fairly light aside from a trip to Oklahoma next month. But a visit to Kansas State, plus the early kickoff, could make things interesting. Kenny Hill can break into the Heisman Trophy conversation if he continues to play the way he did against WVU last week, scoring three different ways in the win. Kansas State has some health concerns, but if Bill Snyder can slow the game down and the defense can keep it close, K-State has a chance to send the Big 12 into even more chaos.

No. 10 Auburn at LSU, 3:30 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2

A lack of creativity in college nicknames will be on display Saturday. The Auburn Tigers lost early in the season to the Clemson Tigers, but have stayed unbeaten in SEC play, including a win over the Missouri Tigers. Now, they head west to face the LSU Tigers, a team that lacked its usual bite in September, falling to Troy a few weeks back. Auburn has looked good since the Clemson loss thanks to some strong QB play from Jarrett Stidham, but its SEC West matchup with LSU always turns into a mess of a game. If Auburn can get on the board early, it should be able to hold off LSU, but don’t be surprised if things get weird.

Georgia Tech at No. 11 Miami, 3:30 p.m., ABC/Ch. 7

The Hurricanes finally beat Florida State last week, scoring in the final seconds in Tallahassee to beat the ’Noles for the first time since 2009. Emotional losses against FSU have triggered a collapse for Miami in the past, such as last year’s four-game skid. Will a win change things? It’s tough to say how Miami will respond after the victory, especially after an injury ended the season of running back Mark Walton. Georgia Tech’s option offense always is tricky, but Miami figured it out the last two seasons.

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. Texas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Last week was about as bad as it gets for Oklahoma. A loss to unranked Iowa State — OU’s first loss to the Cyclones since 1990 — exposed the Sooners’ defensive flaws and damaged the Big 12’s Playoff hopes. Oklahoma always rebounds well, avoiding back-to-back regular-season losses each season since 1999 — Bob Stoops’ first year in charge. Lincoln Riley is now in his first year running the show, but it won’t be easy to keep that Stoops-era streak alive. The Red River Showdown is one of football’s most unique games each year with a true neutral site and a split stadium. No matter the skill level, both teams show up with the intensity of a playoff game. The Longhorns struggled early with losses to Maryland and USC, but a win over Oklahoma would have Texas fans all-in on new coach Tom Herman.

Utah at No. 13 USC, 8 p.m., ABC/Ch. 7

The wind came out of Utah’s sails a bit last week with a loss to Stanford. But Utah still is a dangerous team, and a road contest at USC is the best, and toughest, chance they’ll have to prove it. The Trojans bounced back from their first loss of the season with a thrashing of Oregon State and will be nearly two-touchdown favorites against Utah. But they haven’t been the national title favorite many expected. Still, USC has been pretty dominant at home in Pac-12 play the last few years, and with the Pac-12 South potentially on the line Saturday, expect the Trojans to show up.