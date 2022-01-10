Around 100 cameras and 100 microphones have been installed at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to help deliver the sights and sounds of the College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia on Monday night.

Here's how ESPN is planning to deliver such information to its viewers across its platforms with its MegaCast.

Traditional TV broadcast (ESPN): Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be together again for their eighth CFP national championship broadcast. Sideline reporters will be Holly Rowe (Alabama) and Molly McGrath (Georgia). Bill Lemonnier will be the rules analyst.

Traditional radio broadcast (ESPN Radio): Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge will be on the ESPN Radio call, Ian Fitzsimmons and Kris Budden working the sidelines.

Film Room (ESPN2): Texas A&M’s coaching staff will work the Film Room broadcast, led by head coach Jimbo Fisher. He and his staff will offer insight and analysis, alongside ESPN college football analyst Dusty Dvoracek.

Command Center (ESPNU): This multi-angle presentation includes up to four different views at any one time, with statistics and real-time drive charts supplementing the game action.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SkyCast (ESPNEWS): Watch the game from above the action and behind the offense for most plays. Anish Shroff and Kelly Stouffer offer commentary and context out of commercial breaks.

Hometown Radio (SEC Network and ESPN App): SEC Network will carry the Alabama local radio feed in the first half and the Georgia feed in the second half. Both radio broadcasts also are available in full on the ESPN App. Eli Gold, John Parker Wilson and Rashad Johnson will call the game for Alabama, and Georgia's radio feed includes Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and DJ Shockley.

All-22 (ESPN App): This gives you the view of all players on the field from high above to help watch how plays develop. It's the angle most coaches and players use for film study. Audio feed will be the ESPN Radio broadcast.

Spanish-Language Call (ESPN Deportes): Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega and Rebeca Landa will call the game.