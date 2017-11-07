This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson remain top four

Georgia tailback Nick Chubb carries against South Carolina on Nov. 4, 2017, in Athens, Ga. Photo Credit: Athens Banner-Herald via AP / Joshua L. Jones

By The Associated Press
Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson held their spots in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, and unbeaten Miami moved up three spots to No. 7 before its showdown with the Fighting Irish.

Oklahoma remained fifth and TCU moved up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday. The Sooners and Horned Frogs play a key Big 12 game on Saturday, with the winner taking sole possession of first place in the conference.

After Miami, unbeaten Wisconsin was No. 8, the highest-ranked Big Ten team. Washington, the highest-ranked Pac-12 team, is ninth and Auburn is 10th.

No. 14 Penn State and No. 15 Ohio State fell out of the top 10 after losses last week.

