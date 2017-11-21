TODAY'S PAPER
Miami gets bump to No. 2 behind Alabama in College Football Playoff rankings

Wisconsin and Auburn remained next up behind the top four.

Miami tight end Christopher Herndon IV is carried off the field by his teammates after a game against Virginia, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky

By The Associated Press
Miami has moved up to No. 2 behind Alabama in the College Football Playoff rankings, with Clemson slipping one spot to three and Oklahoma holding at four.

Wisconsin and Auburn remained next up behind the top four in a week when the top half of the selection committee’s rankings were mostly unchanged.

Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Southern California followed in the same order as they did last week. Over the next two weeks, every team in the top nine will play another team ranked in the committee’s top 25, including four games matching top playoff contenders.

The Crimson Tide will play at Auburn on Saturday to decide a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship on Dec. 2. The winner plays Georgia.

The Atlantic Coast Conference championship will match Clemson and Miami on Dec. 2, and Wisconsin and Ohio State play in the Big Ten championship.

