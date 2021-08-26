Greg Logan's college football preseason top 25

1. OKLAHOMA

Coach: Lincoln Riley

2020 W-L (rank): 9-2 (No. 6)

Forecast: Sooners sophomore QB Spencer Rattler not only has a cool name but is top-rated QB in country. Sooners have top RBs in Kennedy Brooks plus Tennessee transfer Eric Gray. WRs include Marvin Mims, Arkansas transfer Mike Woods and five-star recruits Jadon Haselwood and Mario Williams. Defense anchored by NT Perrion Winfrey. Sooners get Nebraska, TCU, Iowa State at home.

2. ALABAMA

Coach: Nick Saban

2020 W-L (rank): 13-0 (No. 1)

Forecast: Crimson Tide are favored to repeat as national champion, but Alabama is starting over at QB with freshman Bryce Young. He has top RB Brian Robinson Jr. and great WR corps of John Metchie III, and freshmen Agiye Hall, Ja’Corey Brooks and Christian Leary. Top defense in nation built around LBs Christian Harris, Will Anderson Jr., Christopher Allen. Gets LSU at home.

3. OHIO STATE

Coach: Ryan Day

2020 W-L (rank): 7-1 (No. 3)

Forecast: Starting over with freshman QB CJ Stroud. But have top RBs in Master Teague and freshman TreVeyon Henderson, No. 1 national RB recruit. Great corps of WRs with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. Defensive line has DEs Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith and DT Haskell Garrett. CB Sevyn Banks is a difference-maker. Don’t play Wisconsin.

4. GEORGIA

Coach: Kirby Smart

2020 W-L (rank): 8-2 (No. 9)

Forecast: Bulldogs have QB JT Daniels, a USC transfer rated as high as No. 3 in the nation. Plays behind a veteran offensive line and has top RB Zamir White in backfield. DT Jordan Davis, LB Nakobe Dean and S Lewis Cine lead top defense. This team can beat Alabama in SEC final. Ranking depends on opener vs. Clemson.

5. CLEMSON

Coach: Dabo Swinney

2020 W-L (rank): 10-2 (No. 2)

Forecast: Tigers are starting over at QB with D.J. Uiagalelei, a top prospect, but he is hit or miss. No one else on offense is rated among top 15 at position. But they have top ILB James Skalski, OLB Baylon Spector, CB Andrew Booth and S Nolan Turner on tough defense. Tigers open with Georgia but should cruise in ACC.

6. IOWA STATE

Coach: Matt Campbell

2020 W-L (rank): 9-3 (No. 10)

Forecast: If there is a darkhorse national title team, it’s the Cyclones with senior QB Brock Purdy, who is the active FBS passing leader with 8,982 yards and 80 career TDs (rushing and passing). They have top RB in nation and leading Heisman Trophy candidate in Breece Hall, who led FBS with 1,572 rushing yards and 21 TDs. WR Xavier Hutchinson led Big 12 with 64 catches and TE Charlie Kolar has 17career TDs. DE Will McDonald led Big 12 with 10.5 sacks and 13.5 TFLs, and ILB Mike Rose was Big 12 DPOY with 96 tackles and 5 interceptions.

7. NOTRE DAME

Coach: Brian Kelly

2020 W-L (rank): 10-2 (No. 4)

Forecast: Addition of former Wisconsin starting QB Jack Coan is huge plus. Soph RB Kyren Williams is a top-five guy in country and will ease pressure on Coan, who can lean on top-five TE Michael Mayer and will operate behind top center Jarrett Patterson. Pressure will be on Irish defense led by safety Kyle Hamilton. Toughest schedule in nation includes neutral site vs. Wisconsin plus home games vs. Cincinnati, USC & North Carolina.

8. CINCINNATI

Coach: Luke Fickell

2020 W-L (rank): 9-1 (No. 8)

Forecast: Bearcats are led by senior QB Desmond Ridder, who has totaled at least 2,800 yards total offense in past three seasons. Senior DE Myjai Sanders leads defense along with junior CB Ahmad Gardner, who has six interceptions over the past two seasons for two TDs. Cincy plays at Indiana and at Notre Dame in back-to-back games. If they beat Indiana, Bearcats are top-10 team.

9. TEXAS A&M

Coach: Jimbo Fisher

2020 W-L (rank): 9-1 (No. 5)

Forecast: Aggies have QB battle between super freshman Haynes King and soph Zach Calzada. Coach Jumbo Fisher says both have "NFL talent." A&M also has RB Isaiah Spiller, who had 19 TDs in first two seasons, plus TE Jalen Wydermyer with 78 receptions and 12 TDs past two seasons. DE DeMarvin Leal leads defense with 12.5 TFL in 22 games.

10. NORTH CAROLINA

Coach: Mack Brown

2020 W-L (rank): 8-4 (No. 13)

Forecast: Obviously key for the Tar Heels is the play of junior QB Sam Howell, who has thrown for 3,500 yards and 30-plus TDs each of past two seasons. He’s No. 2 rated prospect. But Heels have no one else rated among top players at any position. Schedule includes Duke, Florida State and Miami at home, no game versus Clemson before ACC title game.

11. WISCONSIN

Coach: Paul Chryst

2020 W-L (rank): 4-3 (No. 25

Forecast: Key is QB Graham Mertz, who failed to overcome a poor rushing game last season. RB Jalen Berger, TE Jake Ferguson & 3 OL starters can help him.

12. OREGON

Coach: Mario Cristobal

2020 W-L (rank): 4-3 (NR)

Forecast: Ducks had a top-10 recruiting class and WR Johnny Johnson III & Jaylon Redd help, plus DL Kayvon Thibodeaux & ILB Noah Sewell.

13. MIAMI

Coach: Jim Larranaga

2020 W-L (rank): 8-3 (No. 22)

Forecast: QB D’Eriq King is a multi-faceted talent, but can’t do it by himself. Hurricanes need to build defense, but will be shredded by Alabama in opener.

14. USC

Coach: Clay Helton

2020 W-L (rank): 5-1 (No. 21)

Forecast: Returning QB Kedon Slovis was first team all-Pac 12 selection last season. Trojans have No. 8 recruiting class.

15. LSU

Coach: Ed Orgeron

2020 W-L (rank): 5-5 (No. 29)

Forecast: There is uncertainty at QB, but Max Johnson probably will start for offensive coordinator Jake Peetz. Threw for 3 TDS vs. Florida and Ole Miss.

16. INDIANA

Coach: Tom Allen

2020 W-L (rank): 6-2 (No. 12)

Forecast: QB Michael Penix returns from season-ending injury and has WRs Ty Fryfogle, Miles Marshall, TE Peyton Hendershot and RB Tim Baldwin.

17. IOWA

Coach: Hayden Fry

2020 W-L (rank): 6-2 (No. 16)

Forecast: Hawkeyes return All-America center Tyler Linderbaum and all-Big 10 RB Tyler Goodson. Spencer Petras returns as starting QB.

18. FLORIDA

Coach: Dan Mullen

2020 W-L (rank): 8-4 (No. 13)

Forecast: Gators have a new QB in Emory Jones, who has RB ability, but they added RBs DeMarckus Bowman from Clemson and Lorenzo Lingard from Miami.

19. WASHINGTON

Coach: Jimmy Lake

2020 W-L (rank): 3-1 (NR)

Forecast: Dylan Morris is starting QB ahead of Sam Huard, five-star recruit who is son of Damon Huard, nephew of Brock Huard, former Huskies and NFL QBs. Huskies have great TE Cade Otton.

20. PENN STATE

Coach: James Franklin

2020 W-L (rank): 4-5 (NR)

Forecast: Sean Clifford is ho-hum starting QB after others left, but WR Jahan Dotson (52 catches-884 yards-8TDs) is star. Lions have solid RBs.

21. UTAH

Coach: Kyle Whittingham

2020 W-L (rank): 3-2 (NR)

Forecast: The Utes played only five games and turned down a bowl game because of COVID problems. They return 9 defensive starters, including LB Devin Lloyd.

22. TEXAS

Head coach: Steve Sarkisian

2020 W-L (rank): 7-3 (No. 19)

Forecast: Longhorns averaged 475 yards and 43 points per game last season, but new head coach Sarkisian is expected to improve those numbers. RB Bijan Robinson is poised for breakout season.

23. ARIZONA STATE

Coach: Herm Edwards

2020 W-L (rank): 2-2 (NR)

Forecast: QB Jayden Daniels passed for 2,943 yards as a freshman, including 17 TDs and just 2 interceptions. Had QB ratings of 149.2 and 145.7 last year.

24. OKLAHOMA STATE

Coach: Mike Gundy

2020 W-L (rank): 8-3 (No. 20)

Forecast: The defense returns eight starters, but QB Spencer Sanders has 27 turnovers in 20 games as starter, which holds Cowboys back.

25. COASTAL CAROLINA

Coach: Jamey Chadwell

2020 W-L (rank): 11-1 (No. 14)

Forecast: Chanticleers lost Liberty Bowl in OT to Liberty, of all teams, last season. QB Grayson McCall is back. They can go undefeated.