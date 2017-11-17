TODAY'S PAPER
College football TV schedule

USC guard Toa Lobendahn, left, congratulates running back

USC guard Toa Lobendahn, left, congratulates running back Ronald Jones II after his touchdown against Colorado on Nov. 11, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press
Noon

ABC — Virginia at Miami

BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern

CBS — Mississippi St. at Arkansas

CBSSN — Cincinnati at East Carolina

ESPN — Texas at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn

ESPNU — UCF at Temple

ESPNEWS — SMU at Memphis

FOX — Michigan at Wisconsin

FS1 — TCU at Texas Tech

SEC — Mercer at Alabama

12:30 p.m.

CNBC — Harvard at Yale

2 p.m.

ESPN Classic — Florida Classic, Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M, at Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

FSN — Iowa St. at Baylor

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Illinois at Ohio St.

BTN — Purdue at Iowa

CBS — Kentucky at Georgia

CBSSN — San Jose St. at Colorado St.

ESPN — Oklahoma at Kansas

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — Syracuse at Louisville

NBC — Navy at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Houston at Tulane

FOX — Maryland at Michigan St.

FS1 — Nebraska at Penn St.

SEC — UAB at Florida

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Boston College vs. UConn, at Fenway Park

ESPN — LSU at Tennessee

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Mississippi

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NC State at Wake Forest

SEC — Missouri at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

ABC — UCLA at Southern Cal

FOX — California at Stanford

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Air Force at Boise St.

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego St.

ESPN — Utah at Washington

ESPNU — NC Central at NC A&T (same-day tape)

