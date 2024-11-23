Hope Adebayo, Tak Tateoka help St. Thomas-Minnesota end season with 32-9 victory over Dayton

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Hope Adebayo rushed for 123 yards and two scores, Tak Tateoka threw a touchdown pass and St. Thomas-Minnesota rolled to a 32-9 victory over Dayton on Saturday in a season finale.

Dayton scored first on a 24-yard field goal by Danny Baker, but the Tommies (6-6, 5-3 Pioneer Football League) responded with 25 unanswered points on its way to a 22-point advantage at halftime.

Adebayo gave the Tommies the lead with an 11-yard touchdown run. Tateoka connected with Colin Chase for a 42-yard score and a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter. Ryan Calcagno returned a fumble 34 yards for a touchdown and senior defensive back Grif Wurtz ran it in for the two-point conversion. Ben Holland kicked a 31-yard field goal with 68 seconds left before intermission.

Adebayo bulled his way into the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter to up the Tommies' lead to 32-3.

Drew VanVleet threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jake Coleman late to complete the scoring for the Flyers (6-5, 4-4).

Tateoka completed 12 of 21 passes for 136 yards with one interception for St. Thomas-Minnesota. Adebayo did his damage on 22 carries. Chase finished with seven receptions for 101 yards.

VanVleet totaled 198 yards on 23-for-43 passing with three interceptions. Coleman caught 10 passes for 107 yards.