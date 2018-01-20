TODAY'S PAPER
East-West Shrine Game 2018

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
College football's all-stars and top draft-eligible prospects met in the East-West Shrine Game on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

East wide receiver Daurice Fountain (10), of Northern
Photo Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara

East wide receiver Daurice Fountain (10), of Northern Iowa, loses the football when he gets hit by West linebacker Kenny Young, of UCLA, during the first half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

East safety Tracy Walker (11), of Louisiana-Lafayette, knocks
Photo Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara

East safety Tracy Walker (11), of Louisiana-Lafayette, knocks down a pass intended for West wide receiver Steven Dunbar (85), of Houston, during the first half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

East quarterback JT Barrett (16), of Ohio State,
Photo Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara

East quarterback JT Barrett (16), of Ohio State, throws a pass against the West during the first half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

East running back D'Ernest Johnson (23), of South
Photo Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara

East running back D'Ernest Johnson (23), of South Florida, runs over West cornerback Malik Reaves (31), of Villanova, during the first half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

West tight end Blake Mack (10), of Arkansas
Photo Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara

West tight end Blake Mack (10), of Arkansas State, gets pushed out of bounds by East cornerback DeVonta' Delaney (4), of Miami, during the first half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

West safety Natrell Jamerson (12), of Wisconsin, celebrates
Photo Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara

West safety Natrell Jamerson (12), of Wisconsin, celebrates with linebacker Tegray Scales (48), of Indiana, after Jamerson recovered a fumble by the East and returned it for a touchdown during the first half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

