Port Jefferson’s Elijah Riley intercepted a lateral and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown as time expired to seal Army’s 42-35 win over San Diego State on Saturday in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas.

Trailing 35-28, Army forged a 36-35 lead after Darnell Woolfork scored on a 1-yard run and Kell Walker added the two-point conversion run with 18 seconds left.

On the ensuing kickoff, Riley, a sophomore who had been put on special teams for the final kickoff, made a touchdown-saving tackle at the Aztecs’ 40-yard line.

After the Aztecs lost 10 yards, they took their last snap at the 30.

“There were seven seconds left when the last play started,” Riley said. “They started to lateral the ball and the player was settling to throw the ball across the field. There was no one behind me, so I sat on the lateral and intercepted the ball.”

As Riley, who earned the 2015 Hansen Award winner as Suffolk’s top high school player, raced toward the end zone, he looked at the scoreboard.

“I looked up at the clock and saw there was no time left, so I took it to the house,” Riley said. “When I turned around, I got mobbed and couldn’t breathe. It was awesome.”

It was the first college touchdown for the 6-foot, 205-pounder from Newfield High School.

Rashaad Penny ran for 221 yards and four touchdowns for San Diego State (10-3); his fourth TD run gave the Aztecs a 35-28 lead with 5:47 to play, then Army (10-3) drove 72 yards for the tying score and winning conversion.

It was Penny’s fifth straight game of at least 200 yards. Penny’s scores came on runs of 81, 31, 49 and 4 yards. Juwan Washington added the Aztecs’ other touchdown on a 78-yard kickoff return.

Army dominated time of possession with its option offense, with 91 plays to the Aztecs’ 30 and held the ball for 46:00 to San Diego State’s 13:53.

Riley finished his Newfield career in similar fashion.

He’d scored three touchdowns and Newfield led MacArthur 41-33 in the Long Island Class II championship game with 59 seconds left. On the ensuing kickoff, MacArthur attempted an onside kick that Riley caught on one hop and burst through the kickoff team and returned toward the Generals’ end zone.

Instead of scoring his fourth touchdown, Riley, in a show of respect, stopped at the MacArthur 6-yard line and knelt with 53 seconds left.With AP