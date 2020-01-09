ESPN’s MegaCast of the College Football Playoff national championship returns for this year’s game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday at 8 p.m.

The MegaCast will use more than 100 cameras and 100 microphones spread throughout the Superdome, including the AllCam — which shoots the entire field on every play — pylon cameras, multiple Skycams and more.

The telecast will be available in more than 160 countries throughout the world.

This year’s Megacast features 15 different ways to watch the game, including a new RefCast and the return of the Coaches Film Room.

Here are the various ways to watch and listen:

ESPN: Traditional broadcast

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor will have the call. It's Fowler and Herbstreit's sixth time calling the CFP national championship game together. Rinaldi will cover LSU, and Taylor will cover Clemson. Rules expert Bill Lemonnier also will be available in the booth with Fowler and Herbstreit.

ESPN2: Field Pass

Adam Amin and Steve Levy will provide free-flowing commentary as they roam the sidelines. They will periodically be joined by analysts, notable personalities and celebrities throughout the game. Field Pass will also be used as an alternate pregame show. Field Pass will be available in 4K from select television providers.

ESPNEWS: Command Center

A split-screen with up to four simultaneous multiple camera views, which could include the main ESPN camera angle, the SkyCam view and isolated camera feeds of head coaches and players. Enhanced statistics and real-time drive charts supplement the game action.

ESPNU: Coaches Film Room

A selection of current coaches will break down the game with Xs and Os analysis in real-time. This year's participants include Boston College’s Jeff Hafley, Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, TCU’s Gary Patterson and Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason.

ESPN Classic: Sounds of the Game

ESPN takes its traditional broadcast and removes the play-by-play and commentary. Pre-game on-field festivities and halftime shows also included.

ESPN Goal Line: DataCenter

ESPN's radio call will be supplemented by on-screen graphic content from analytics and real-time drive charts to win probability updates and social media reaction.

SEC Network: LSU Hometown Radio

LSU fans will be able to hear the team's local radio announcers over the ESPN main telecast on the SEC Network in conjunction with LSU Sports Radio Network.

ACC Network: Clemson Hometown Radio

Fans of Clemson can catch their team's local radio announcers over the ESPN main telecast on the ACC Network in conjunction with Clemson Tigers Network powered by JMI Sports.

ESPN App: Various options

ESPN’s streaming service will offer a variety of options, including the debut of RefCast. The new presentation will feature former and current officials from the NFL and college football providing reaction from a referee's perspective. TechCast will feature a variety of ESPN camera angles all on one screen. The All-22 features a constistent view of every player on the field at the same time. A continuous Skycast will offer a slightly different view and will include replays throughout the presentation.

ESPN Deportes: Spanish TV broadcast

Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, and Raul Allegre will call the game for ESPN Deportes.

ESPN Radio: Radio broadcast

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe, and Ian Fitzsimmons will call the game for ESPN Radio. This will be the fourth CFP title game for McDonough and Fitzimmons, while Rowe and Blackledge will work their sixth.